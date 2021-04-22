Coordinated traffic stops by GCPD, GSP lead to numerous drug arrests

Apr. 22—A series coordinated and calculated traffic stops Wednesday in Glynn County netted county police and state troopers numerous drug arrests and resulted in the seizure of the powerful narcotic fentanyl as well as cocaine and crack cocaine, authorities said.

Glynn County Police and Georgia State Patrol troopers conducted these traffic stops based on previous indications that those inside the vehicles were involved in illegal drug activity, according to Glynn County Police.

Law enforcement officers and county EMT workers also are credited with saving a life during this operation, rendering immediate medical attention after a "suspect in custody ingested an amount of fentanyl several times the lethal limit," county police said.

Fentanyl is a powerful narcotic used medically as an extreme pain reliever. Street drug dealers often "lace" fentanyl with other drugs, particularly heroin, to cut the costs. Fentanyl is responsible for much of the rash fatal overdoses in recent years. Fentanyl is considered stronger than both morphine and heroin, police said. Just 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be fatal.

During Wednesday's operation, police and troopers seized 24 grams of fentanyl, police said.

Police are not yet releasing the names of those arrested. The charges range from multiple counts of cocaine possession, trafficking in fentanyl, DUI and obstructing and hindering law enforcement.