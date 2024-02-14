Coors Boulevard closed in Albuquerque due to crash
Waymo is voluntarily recalling the software that powers its robotaxi fleet after two vehicles crashed into the same towed pickup truck in Phoenix, Arizona, in December. Waymo chief safety officer Mauricio Peña described the crashes as "minor" in a blog post, and said neither vehicle was carrying passengers at the time. The company declined to share video of the crashes with TechCrunch.
The state of North Carolina dropped its charges due to "lack of sufficient evidence."
United Airlines has grounded a fleet of planes due to a 1990 that requires all no smoking signs to be operated by the crew. These aircraft have software that automatically turn the sign on during flights.
Champions League returns to the field for the Round of 16 this week. Here's what you need to know.
Valentine's Day is also for football lovers.
Apple won't be forced to make iMessage interoperate with WhatsApp and other messaging rivals after all, nor will Microsoft face tighter controls on how it can operate its search engine Bing in the European Union after the bloc's lawmakers concluded the services do not meet the bar for designation under the Digital Markets Act (DMA). The Commission also said today that it has closed two other market investigations -- into Microsoft's web browser Edge and online advertising service, Microsoft Advertising -- without finding that they should be designated as so-called "core platform services" under the regulation.
The National Transportation Safety Board, a U.S. government agency that investigates crashes, has ordered the Dawn Project organization to stop using its seal after it appeared in a Super Bowl ad that called for consumers to boycott Tesla. The NTSB said in a letter that its seal must be immediately removed from the Dawn Project's website and YouTube page, as well as any further airings of the commercial. NTSB said in a news release that it did not authorize the use of its seal and does not endorse the work of the Dawn Project.
In honor of the forthcoming IM-1 launch, this week I'm highlighting a story I wrote about the mission when SpaceX and Intuitive Machines (finally) announced the date and time for lift-off. Intuitive Machines is hoping to pave the way for commercial success in the nascent lunar economy, with the company saying in the press kit that this mission's success "will lay the groundwork for a burgeoning lunar economy, opening new possibilities for research, commerce, and exploration." Last week, I wrote about Interlune, a stealthy startup founded by ex-Blue Origin leaders that closed $15 million in new funding.
Cruise has named its first "chief safety officer" as part of the company's effort to rehabilitate itself following an incident — and ensuing controversy — last year that left a pedestrian stuck under and then dragged by one of its robotaxis. Steve Kenner, an autonomous vehicle industry veteran who has held top safety roles at Kodiak, Locomation, Aurora and Uber's now-defunct self-driving division, is filling the newly created role. Kenner will report directly to Cruise president and chief administrative officer Craig Glidden.
Intuitive Machines is set to embark on its moon mission this week, with a launch window that opens on February 14. It's the second mission contracted under NASA's CLPS program, and could be the first private lander to make it to the moon.
The Chiefs had nothing. Then they had the ball at the San Francisco 16-yard line.
Donald Trump easily won the Nevada caucuses, as expected.
A 2006 Hyundai Matrix, the European-market version of the Pininfarina-styled Hyundai Lavita, found in an English breaker's yard.
The FCC's war on robocalls has gained a new weapon in its arsenal with the declaration of AI-generated voices as "artificial" and therefore definitely against the law when used in automated calling scams. It may not stop the flood of fake Joe Bidens that will almost certainly trouble our phones this election season, but it won't hurt, either. The new rule, contemplated for months and telegraphed last week, isn't actually a new rule — the FCC can't just invent them with no due process.
Plaid has named Jennifer (Jen) Taylor, who most recently served as Cloudflare’s chief product officer, as its first president. In announcing Taylor’s appointment, San Francisco-based Plaid pointed out that her nearly seven-year tenure spanned pre, during and after Cloudflare’s IPO -- perhaps signaling that Plaid itself is inching closer to an initial public offering (IPO). In a LinkedIn post, Taylor wrote: “Super excited to share that I’ve joined Plaid as President, where I’ll be overseeing teams across tech + product building the network that will power the future of finance.”
Get ahead of spring cleaning: Use it under the sofa, behind the fridge and on ceiling-fan blades to dislodge hidden dirt and grime.
The 2024 Subaru Impreza is a compact, all-wheel drive hatchback that competes with the likes of the Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla and Mazda 3.
Chrysler will unveil a new concept car in February 2024. The yet-unnamed model looks highly futuristic, and it's powered by an electric drivetrain.
Imagine you work for a car rental agency or a package delivery company and you’re in charge of a fleet of vehicles. If you’re switching to EV vehicles, it becomes more complex to manage your vehicles due to long charging time and limited charging point availabilities. Guided Energy, a French startup that raised $5.2 million from Sequoia Capital and Dynamo Ventures at the end of 2023, is building a software tool that will help EV fleet operators with charge management and dispatch.
FF7 Rebirth includes an addictive card game, new party dynamics, and space to roam. But what is the fate of characters doomed to die?