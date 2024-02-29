Coors Boulevard SW closed in Albuquerque after fatal crash

TechCrunch

GenAI has its issues. Launched by Arvind Jain, the co-founder of cloud data management company Rubrik, Glean was inspired by Jain's observations that Rubrik employees often struggled to find the information they needed to do their jobs -- and that staffers at other companies were struggling with the same. "I saw that engineers were spending too much time outside code, account managers couldn’t find the latest research or presentation needed to close deals, new employees took too long to onboard, and so on" Jain told TechCrunch in an interview.