Coors Boulevard SW closed in Albuquerque after fatal crash
Coors Boulevard SW closed in Albuquerque after fatal crash
Coors Boulevard SW closed in Albuquerque after fatal crash
The beleaguered beer giant is looking to move past its troubles as it reaches a new contract with its US brewery workers.
Bitcoin's rally is turning out to be bad news for Coinbase, the crypto trading app that has just confirmed some of its customers are seeing a zero balance across their Coinbase accounts. The app's crash today has to do with the recent demand for Bitcoin, the popular cryptocurrency that recently surged to $60,000 -- close to its all-time high last seen in 2021. The price of Bitcoin climbed in the wake of U.S. bitcoin spot ETFs, driving a 42% price rally this month.
If you hurry, you can get $40,000 off a 2023 Toyota Mirai, a fuel-cell vehicle that retails for $52,000. When you factor in the $15,000 in free hydrogen over six years and the available 0% interest loan, Toyota is essentially paying people $3,000 to take the car off its hands. Toyota’s discount comes on the heels of Shell’s announcement three weeks ago that it's closing its hydrogen filling stations in California.
Learn more about the child and dependent care tax credit including how to qualify and what it’s worth.
Next up: Super Tuesday on March 5.
Live results from the Michigan primaries.
For obvious reasons, financial teams can spend a great deal of time on corporate treasury management, accounting and bank reconciliation, so anything that speeds up that process usually garners a lot of interest. Today Embat, a Spanish fintech which does what they call “real-time treasury management,” has closed a financing round of $16 million Series A led by Creandum. Angels investing in the round included Kilian Thalhammer (head of Deutsche Bank) and Martin Blessing (former CEO of Commerzbank).
GenAI has its issues. Launched by Arvind Jain, the co-founder of cloud data management company Rubrik, Glean was inspired by Jain's observations that Rubrik employees often struggled to find the information they needed to do their jobs -- and that staffers at other companies were struggling with the same. "I saw that engineers were spending too much time outside code, account managers couldn’t find the latest research or presentation needed to close deals, new employees took too long to onboard, and so on" Jain told TechCrunch in an interview.
My stomach is still in knots from the Intuitive Machines landing livestream. Intuitive Machines' first lander, called Odysseus, softly touched down on the south pole region of the moon around 5:23 p.m. Central Time on Thursday, bringing to a close an eight-day journey and years of hard work. There was a brief period after landing when mission controllers waited to reestablish communications with the spacecraft.
Here's a closer look at the five filing statuses and how they affect your tax liability.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top relievers ranked going into the 2024 season.
Peter King has attended the last 40 Super Bowls in person. Now, he says, he's ready to experience one from his couch.
Suarez beat Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch to the finish line in the third-closest finish in NASCAR history.
Atlanta's new configuration was meant to create up-close-and-personal racing, and on Sunday, it did exactly that.
Donald Trump and Nikki Haley faced off in South Carolina Saturday.
Trump notched another primary victory, but Haley was clear that she would continue her campaign.
Shell closes all of its retail hydrogen filling stations in California, reducing the number of H2 filling points to about 55 -- roughly 35 of them open.
Earlier this week, accelerator group Techstars announced changes to its operations. Techstars found itself facing criticism for some of its decisions and execution after announcing it would shut down its Boulder and Seattle accelerators after recently shuttering its Austin-based program, which TechCrunch was first to report in December. For example, Zillow co-founder Spencer Rascoff said on X that the Techstars memo about closing its Seattle program was a “brutal takedown” of that city’s startup scene.
Google has apologized (or come very close to apologizing) for another embarrassing AI blunder this week, an image-generating model that injected diversity into pictures with a farcical disregard for historical context. While the underlying issue is perfectly understandable, Google blames the model for "becoming" oversensitive. The AI system in question is Gemini, the company's flagship conversational AI platform, which when asked calls out to a version of the Imagen 2 model to create images on demand. This embarrassing and easily replicated issue was quickly lampooned by commentators online.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski wraps up his Shuffle Up series with the mercurial relief pitchers.