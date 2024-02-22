Coors Light semi-truck crashes into Popeyes restaurant in New York City

A Coors Light semi-truck slammed into a Popeye's Louisiana fast-food restaurant in Brooklyn, New York City on Wednesday evening, police said.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) confirmed with Fox News Digital that the crash happened at 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday evening in the New York City borough.

Police said that a preliminary report revealed that the Coors Light driver, a 60-year-old male, crashed into a 21-year-old male who was driving a white Subaru.

After the initial crash, the 18-wheel tractor trailer collided with the side of the fried-chicken hot spot.

The tractor trailer crashed into the Popeye's restaurant in Brooklyn, New York.

Video footage from the scene showed a large NYPD and New York Fire Department presence at the fast food restaurant.

The NYPD said that the truck driver complained of a head injury and was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The 21-year-old Subaru driver complained of a hand injury, but refused treatment.

Police said that a 22-year-old female was also injured in the incident, but also refused treatment.

Authorities said that no arrests were made and an investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Police did not release the identities of the involved parties.





