CoorsTek Continues to Grow its Capabilities in Arkansas

Benton, AR --News Direct-- CoorsTek

CoorsTek, a global leader in engineered ceramics manufacturing, joined local, county, and state officials to celebrate the groundbreaking of the Advanced Materials Processing (AMP) expansion at its Benton, Arkansas facility.

CoorsTek AMP produces the materials needed to make technical ceramics products across the globe and is an essential part of the company’s manufacturing process. This expansion will grow the company’s portfolio of cutting-edge materials and enhance its current offering to customers.

“The materials produced in this new facility will enable the world’s most sophisticated semiconductor manufacturing processes,” said CoorsTek Chief Technology Officer Randel Mercer. “And grant us the ability to continue to grow our aerospace and defense solutions by formulating advanced ceramics that will be used to protect our servicemen and women.”

CoorsTek has invested over $50 Million to create a state-of-the-art advanced materials manufacturing campus that will lead to additional innovation in numerous markets at the 230,000-square-foot facility. This expansion is a part of the significant commitment CoorsTek has made to growing its Benton facility and is the next critical step in CoorsTek’s long-term investment in Arkansas.

“CoorsTek has committed to creating jobs and growing the economy in Benton, and they have stood by those commitments and promises over the last few years,” said Benton Mayor Tom Farmer. “We look forward to watching CoorsTek grow in Benton and continuing to innovate in our community.”

CoorsTek Benton has been an integral part of the Benton community since 1972 and is committed to growing its workforce and manufacturing capabilities at its facility. CoorsTek serves a wide variety of industries, including aerospace & defense and semiconductor – two key markets at the Benton facility. The company manufactures some of its most advanced armor at the Benton facility, and this expansion will lead to more innovation and advancements in the ceramics industry.

Story continues

Saline County Judge Jeff Arey; CTO Randel Mercer; VP of AMP Sophie Menzer; SCEDC Executive Director Lamont Cornwell; Mayor Tom Farmer; CEO Michael Coors; SCEDC Board Chairman Shane Broadway; State Representative Lanny Fite; State Senator Kim Hammer.

About CoorsTek

Founded in 1910, CoorsTek is a leading global manufacturer of technical ceramics. By leveraging expertise in engineering and materials science, CoorsTek provides solutions to complex technical challenges in the semiconductor, medical, automotive, aerospace, and other industries. With over 400 proprietary formulations, vertically integrated systems, and unparalleled process capabilities, CoorsTek partners with its customers to make the world measurably better. For more information about our products and services visit www.coorstek.com.

Contact Details

CoorsTek

Ashley Clutter

+1 303-648-1895

aclutter@coorstek.com

Company Website

https://www.coorstek.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/coorstek-continues-to-grow-its-capabilities-in-arkansas-294938041