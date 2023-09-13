Coos Bay man arrested after pursuit

Sep. 12—The Coos Bay Police Department (CBPD) arrested a Coos Bay man on multiple charges following a pursuit on a motorcycle.

On September 3 at around 4 p.m., a CBPD officer attempted a traffic stop on a man driving a motorcycle near the intersection of South 2nd Street and Kruse Avenue upon attempting the stop, the driver led from the officer on the motorcycle at a high rate of speed. CBPD officers pursued the driver for a short time, and he eventually crashed the motorcycle near Date Avenue and Signal Way.

The driver, later identified as 29-year-old Jeremy Galindo of Coos Bay, got up after the crash and ran away from the officers on foot. Officers found and arrested Galindo in some brush near the crash scene and requested CBPD K9 Mika respond for an article check. K9 Mika checked the area where Galindo was arrested and found a loaded gun previously reported stolen to the Oregon State Police.

Galindo was transported and held at the Reedsport Municipal Jail on the below-listed charges: Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer (vehicle), Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer (foot), Escape 3, Resisting arrest, Felon in possession of a firearm, 14 counts of Felon in possession of ammunition, Possession of stolen property, Reckless driving, Recklessly endangering another person, and Probation violation.

The CBPD thanks the Oregon State Police, Reedsport Police Department, Coos County Community Corrections, Coos Bay Fire Department, Bay Cities Ambulance and Mast Brothers Towing for their assistance.