Coos Bay man jailed on federal charges

Mar. 17—A Coos Bay man is behind bars facing federal charges related to encouraging child sexual abuse.

According to the Coos County Sheriff's Office, Willard V. Cowan was arrested by the FBI last week after an investigation that began in July 2022.

Sgt. Adam Slater with the Sheriff's Office said his department received a report on July 31, 2022, that a 14-year-old girl has been sexually abused. Sgt. S. Moore conducted an initial investigation into the report and the forwarded the case to Det. David Ritz.

The two deputies identified Cowan as the suspect in the case and spent an enormous amount of time investigating the allegation.

After more than a month of investigation, Ritz applied for and was granted a search warrant for Cowan's home. During the search, Ritz was looking for evidence related to the sexual assault allegation as well as possible evidence of other crimes.

On August 17, 2022, the search was conducted at the home east of Coos Bay, and evidence was seized. Among the items seized was electronic equipment.

Ritz then contacted the FBI, and the federal agency agreed to assist with the electronic equipment. Through that process, it was determined Cowan was allegedly involved with encouraging child abuse in the first degree.

Recently, the FRB obtained an arrest warrant for Cowan on federal charges, and agents came to Coos Bay on March 9. Working with Ritz and Clayburn, they were able to locate and arrest Cowan on the federal warrant.

Slater said reports have been completed by the sheriff's office and local charges against Cowan, are expected in the near future.