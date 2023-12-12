Coos Bay officers honored for lifesaving efforts

Dec. 12—Coos Bay Police Department Officers Nolan Scoville and Jordan Moeller were presented with Life Saving Awards (with valor) at the Oregon Peace Officers' Association annual banquet at the Spirit Mountain Casino in Grand Ronde.

The two CBPD officers, along with Sgt. Shane Dunning of the North Bend Police Department were nominated for the award by Lieutenant Luke Taylor of the Coos Bay Fire Department for their heroic actions in the early morning hours of May 17.

Below is an excerpt from an email from Lt. Taylor to CBPD Chief Chapanar on May 17: "This morning at 0134 we were dispatched for a fire at the Global Inn RM 107. While enroute we received updates confirming that the room was occupied, and bystanders were unable to remove the occupant. We received an update from CBPD Officer Jordan Moeller who was first on scene and saw the occupants' legs at the door. Officer Moeller provided an update that the occupant was "barely conscious and barely breathing."

Upon arrival CBFD witnessed Officer Moeller, CBPD Officer Nolan Scoville, as well as NBPD Sgt. Shane Dunning removing the occupant from the room and into fresh clean air. At that time the occupant was not conscious.

CBFD personnel started rendering aid, Officers Moeller, Scoville, and Dunning assisted with medical aid. Bay Cities Ambulance arrived on scene; patient care was turned over to BCA Paramedic.

CBFD personnel as well as Officers Moeller, Scoville, and Sgt. Dunning carried the patient to the gurney. Patient was transported to our local hospital in critical condition. During our investigation we learned that Officer Scoville and Sgt. Dunning had each deployed a five-pound dry chem fire extinguisher. Officer Scoville and Sgt. Dunning significantly hindered the ability for the fire to grow, and kept the fire contained to the room origin.

All and all, the three of these officers went above and beyond and performed out of their normal job description. If it was not for their quick heroic efforts the occupant may have been deceased upon CBFD arrival. Officer Scoville and Sgt. Dunning's swift actions to use extinguishers on the fire kept the fire from spreading to other rooms and potentially creating more fire victims. Due to their actions, I would like to officially nominate Coos Bay Police Officers Jordan Moeller, Nolan Scoville, and North Bend Police Sgt. Shane Dunning for the Oregon Peace Officers Association [award]."

The CBPD would like to thank CBFD Lt. Taylor for his recognition and nomination of these officers. We would also like to give special thanks and recognition to NBPD Sgt. Shane Dunning and the North Bend Police Department for the assistance with this call and their continued partnership and willingness to lend a hand regardless of city boundaries.