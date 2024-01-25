Coos County man arrested with stolen chainsaw

Jan. 24—On January 15 at around 8:15 a.m., the Coos County Dispatch Center received a report of a red Ford F-150 with a large load of cedar bolts and a chainsaw in the bed, parked near Highway 42 and Big Creek Road in Myrtle Point. Sergeant J. Boswell began driving his patrol truck to the area to investigate.

While en route to the area, Boswell passed the red truck driving in the opposite direction. Boswell got behind the suspect vehicle and immediately noticed that there was not a visible permit on the wood products. Boswell stopped the suspect vehicle after the driver failed to maintain his lane while going around a turn. The driver of the truck, Jesse Chamley (44), initially stated that the wood products were from private property.

During a thorough investigation, Boswell learned that Chamley had unlawfully cut and transported the cedar from BLM property without a permit. The wood taken was approximately 1/2 a cord with a value of more than $100. Additionally, the chainsaw that was located in the bed of the truck was reported stolen out of the Coquille area. The owner of the chainsaw will be contacted, and the chainsaw will be returned.

Boswell arrested Chamley for the crimes of theft 2 and unlawful cut and transport of minor forest products. Chamley was transported to the Coos County Jail by Deputy B. Freerksen where he was booked and processed.