Coos-Curry County Farm Bureau scholarship available

Feb. 4—The Coos-Curry Farm Bureau is offering two, $2,000 scholarships, for the 2024-25 school year. The scholarships will be given to high school seniors who plan to major in an agriculture related field at an Oregon college, university or community college.

Current Oregon college students who are majoring in an agricultural related field are also eligible. Coos-Curry County Farm Bureau also opened up their scholarship criteria to include students of Coos-Curry County Farm Bureau voting and supporting members who will be attending an Oregon College, university or community college in the field of their choice during the 2024-2025 school year.

Financial need is not the primary basis for selection but is a factor in the selection process. Academic performance, agriculture achievement in FFA or 4-H, and/or participation in school and community activities are basic criteria evaluated by the Coos-Curry County Farm Bureau Scholarship Committee.

Application forms are available on the Oregon Farm Bureau Scholarship website: http://oregonfb.org/scholarships/ or may be received by calling 541-347-3453. Completed applications with a high school transcript or college transcript are due April 1. Winners will be notified in writing by April 15.