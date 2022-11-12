COP 27: Stroud children lead climate change march

Children said they were demonstrating for their future

Around 100 people have marched through Stroud, as part of a Global Day of Action to coincide with COP 27.

Demonstrators, led by a group of children, marching with Youth Strike 4 Climate, gathered in Wallbridge Green at about 11:00 GMT.

Over 40 rallies were planned throughout the UK on Saturday, during the UN summit COP27 in Egypt.

Eight-year-old Mary said the world was not as nice as it should be when it was "full of oil and plastic".

Youth Strike 4 Climate said governments needed to act on initiatives agreed at Glasgow's COP26 conference.

Around 100 people marched through the streets of Stroud

Young people led the march, saying they were protesting for their rights to a future without the threat of climate catastrophe.

Ten-year-old Emilie said: "We're young and we want our future to be amazing and for all young generations like us, we want it to be good for our adulthood."

Elsewhere, in Bristol hundreds of protestors gathered in College Green.

One of the speakers was journalist Jonathan Dimbleby, who addressed the crowds with a speech.

Mr Dimbleby said: "It's not just a protest, it's a campaign. It's saying there is a mega terrible problem with climate change and it's raging towards us and we need to act."

