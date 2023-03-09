Cop ambush shooter caught, Miami-Dade police say, and officer is out of the hospital

David J. Neal
·1 min read

The person who Miami-Dade police say ambushed and shot an officer in the head Wednesday afternoon has been taken into custody, according to Miami-Dade police director Freddy Ramirez.

Ramirez announced the capture Thursday morning, about 10 hours after he announced via social media that the officer, a narcotics detective with Miami-Dade for 18 years, “has been released from the hospital and is at home recovering.”

READ MORE: Miami-Dade police officer shot making an arrest, agency says

Ramirez thanked other local police agencies, the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office and the community for their support.

Miami-Dade police say the officer was making an arrest near Northwest 42nd Street and Fifth Avenue, when a gunman came from behind and grazed him with a shot in the head. The detective was taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

“This is the fourth time I am at the hospital after an officer is attacked,” Ramirez said. “I am tired of it. These attacks will not be tolerated. An attack on an officer is an attack on the community.”

