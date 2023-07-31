This is the cop Andre Sayegh just promoted to be Paterson's deputy police chief

PATERSON — Stanley Rodriguez became Paterson’s first Dominican deputy police chief when he took the oath of office at a New Jersey Jackals baseball game at Hinchliffe Stadium on Sunday.

Mayor Andre Sayegh, who appointed Rodriguez to the new job, picked the Jackals game as the setting for a ceremony that normally happens at City Hall because the minor league baseball team was celebrating Dominican Republic Night on Sunday.

Rodriguez had overseen the police department’s Major Crimes detective bureau for the past six years and was ranked first on the civil service test promotion list, officials said. Under city law, the deputy chief appointment remains under the authority of the mayor, even though the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office took control of the Paterson police department on March 27, officials said.

What officials said

But state officials did not seem displeased with Sayegh’s choice.

“Deputy Chief Rodriguez is a talented investigator with 27 years of service in the Paterson Police Department,” said Isa Abbassi, the Officer in Charge of the city police department as part of the state takeover.

“He brings a wealth of experience to his new assignment and is a proven police leader who understands how to get the job done while still providing an exceptional level of service and support to those victimized by crime,” Abbassi added.

Paterson: Ceremony celebrates new Hinchliffe housing complex, where two-thirds of units are filled

Rodriguez, who has kept a low profile during his years as a captain, declined to comment for this story. His promotion drew praise from union officials who have sparred with Sayegh as well as from some of Sayegh’s political opponents.

“It’s going to be an honor to have him as a deputy chief,” said Mason Maher, president of the Superior Officers Association. “He’s a well-liked and well-respected individual. He’s fair, but firm. He’s a cop’s cop.”

City Council President Alex Mendez said Rodriguez has the leadership skills to improve morale in the department. Mendez, who is Dominican, called the appointment exciting for Paterson’s Dominicans, one of the largest demographic groups in the city.

Story continues

“It was an emotional moment for the community,” said Mendez.

What comes next

At this time a year ago, Paterson had a police chief and three deputy chiefs. But the chief, Ibrahim Baycora, was fired by Sayegh in September and his successor, Engelbert Ribeiro, was relieved of command and reassigned to the police training commission in Trenton as part of the state takeover. Another deputy, Ronald Van Kluyve, retired last month.

That leaves the department with two deputies — Rodriguez and Lourdes Phelan — and no chief. Phelan is expected to retire early next year, officials said.

The attorney general's office said the staffing of top-level police department positions was one of the issues under evaluation as part of the state control.

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press. Email: editor@patersonpress.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Stanley Rodriguez promoted to deputy police chief in Paterson