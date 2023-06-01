Cop arrested after ex-girlfriend finds hidden camera in her home, Texas officials say

A Texas police officer was arrested after allegedly placing a hidden camera in his ex-girlfriend’s home, officials told news outlets.

Andres Puente, a three-year veteran of the San Antonio Police Department, was arrested on two counts of invasive video recording, the department said in a June 1 news release.

Puente was taken into custody by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the release said.

Deputies began investigating Puente after receiving a call from his ex-girlfriend, saying she had found a hidden camera installed behind a desk at her home, WOAI reported.

Investigators viewed more than 30 hours of footage on the camera, which captured Puente installing the device, officials told the outlet.

The camera, which was disguised as a device that plugs into a wall outlet, also recorded the victim and her daughter partially undressed, as well as conversations between the victim and someone else, KSAT reported.

In a text message exchange between Puente and the victim, he admitted to entering her home without her knowledge, according to documents obtained by the TV station.

Puente has been put on temporary unpaid leave, “pending the outcome of the criminal and administrative investigations,” police said in the release.

