A Wichita Falls police officer arrested on suspicion of drunken driving while off duty has resigned from the department, according to a police media release Wednesday.

Officer Iman Nematollahi was arrested early Sunday on a charge of DWI.

Police had gone to the 1600 block of Norman Street to investigate a hit-and-run crash.

No caption

Witnesses provided a description of the suspect vehicle, which police found a short time later at Midwestern Parkway at Kirk Drive.

Nematollahi admitted to drinking alcohol, according to allegations in a court affidavit. He was arrested at the scene and resigned from the police department Tuesday.

He was free Wednesday from the Wichita County Detention Center on a $1,500 bond, according to online jail records.

More: Police release names of man, woman found shot to death in Wichita Falls

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Cop arrested on suspicion of DWI resigns from Wichita Falls police