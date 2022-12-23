Cop catches would-be thieves prowling into cars in Atlanta parking deck

Several teens were arrested after police say they were looking into parked , unoccupied cars.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It happened on Dec.14 in the area of 123 Marietta St. An Atlanta police officer was on his way to a call, when he saw a group of teens watching his every move while they walked down the street.

Police say the group continued to look back at the officer as he drove in the opposite direction going to his next call.

The teens were seen wearing face coverings and gloves, while standing in the front of the entrance of the parking deck. While the officer drove away, police said the officer made a decision to make a quick U-turn and went back to the parking deck to investigate.

TRENDING STORIES:

Once the office arrived, he did not see the teens and begin to patrol the parking deck. When the officer got on the first floor, he saw the same group of teens looking into parked, unoccupied cars.

Authorities say once the teens spotted the officer, they ran away and the officer was able to detain one of them. Once more officers arrived, they were able to find the other teens near the State Farm Arena. Officers found one gun.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

All the teens were arrested and face charges of loitering and prowling and obstruction by fleeing. One teen had an added charge of underage possession of a firearm. The teens were given a copy of the charges and released to their guardian.

IN OTHER NEWS: