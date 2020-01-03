Cop caught on video kicking his own police dog after an arrest, Texas police say

A Texas cop was caught on video kicking his own police dog after the K-9 helped make an arrest, police say.

Now the dog has been removed from the Amarillo police officer’s home during an investigation, according to a news release.

Surveillance video from a bar obtained by Amarillo TV station KAMR shows the cop pulling the dog on a leash, then kicking the animal.

The dog had been deployed to help catch a car thief who stole a vehicle that was left running early Monday, police said.

While the suspect was being handcuffed by officers, the handler led the dog to a patrol vehicle and kicked him, police said.

The police department opened criminal and internal affairs investigations into the officer’s actions, according to the news release.

The criminal investigation will determine whether the officer will be charged with a misdemeanor of recklessly taunting, tormenting or striking a police service animal. The internal affairs probe will determine whether the officer violated police department policy.

The dog was removed from the officer’s home and kenneled with the unit’s supervisor, police said. The animal doesn’t appear to be injured, but police are taking it to a veterinarian to be checked.

The officer is continuing to work without the dog, police said.

Mom refuses to lie for son who hit and killed two people in her truck, Texas cops say