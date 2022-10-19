A Cop Was Charged By The Feds For Stomping On A Handcuffed Black Man's Face

Bodycam footage shows the moment that Indianapolis Sgt. Eric Huxley, whose bare legs can be seen, prepares to stomp on the face of Jermaine Vaughn. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department

On Tuesday, a federal grand jury in Indiana indicted an Indianapolis police sergeant for violating a man's civil rights by using excessive force during an arrest last year.

Body camera footage captured Sgt. Eric Huxley stomping on the face of Jermaine Vaughn, who had been handcuffed with his hands behind his back, on Sept. 24, 2021. Huxley's colleagues were wrestling Vaughn to the ground in the city's downtown as they attempted to arrest him for disorderly conduct.

"Stop! You're done! You're done! You're done!" Huxley shouts at Vaughn after kicking him in the face.

"There you go. Police brutality," Vaughn responds as blood pours from his mouth.

Department of Justice officials announced Wednesday that Huxley, 44, had been charged with one count of deprivation of rights under color of law while using a dangerous weapon and resulting in bodily injury.

He could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted. Attorneys for Huxley did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"This incident was unnecessary and should have never occurred," Police Chief Randal Taylor said in a statement on Wednesday. "I would not tolerate this behavior from any community member; Sergeant Huxley is no exception."

In addition to the federal charge, Huxley is also facing two state felony charges over the incident: official misconduct and battery with moderate bodily injury. That case is still proceeding through court.

Taylor suspended the 14-year veteran of the department without pay and recommended to the department's civilian police merit board that Huxley be fired.

He remains suspended without pay, pending the completion of his criminal trials.

"I'm upset," Taylor told reporters last week at a press conference last year. "It hurts me to see any of our officers treat someone the way you're going to see here. There is no excuse for it."

Taylor ordered a review of past use of force from all three officers involved in this arrest as well as a review of the use of force incidents that Huxley reviewed in his role as supervisor.

Story continues

"I promised this community and I promised our officers that I would be transparent," Taylor said. "That's in good times and bad times. This is a bad time."

UPDATE

Oct. 19, 2022, at 15:41 PM