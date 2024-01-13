Cop Charged With Sexual Assault Told Victim He ‘Didn’t Intentionally Rape’ Her, Report Says

A Pennsylvania police officer who was charged with rape and other related offenses this week allegedly told his victim the assault was an accident. Officer Justin Hain with the Steelton County Police Department is accused of assaulting the woman on Wednesday, and he was charged Thursday, according to PennLive. Citing court documents, the news outlet reports that Hain was in the home of the woman, and after she came out of the shower, he allegedly ripped off her towel and ignored her pleas for him to stop. The court documents state that when the victim called Hain the next day to ask him why he attacked her, he said, “I didn’t intentionally rape you.” Hain is charged with one count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, one count of rape by forcible compulsion, two counts of sexual assault, one count of indecent assault with forcible compulsion and one count of indecent assault without consent, according to court documents.

