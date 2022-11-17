Cop chases suspect through Jackson Premium Outlets parking lot, ripping up fake $100 bills

JACKSON - A Florida man was arrested last week at the outlet mall in Jackson, accused of trying to use counterfeit money, destroy the evidence and run from police, Jackson Police said.

On Nov. 8, Detective Stephen Purtell was near the Jackson Premium Outlets for an unrelated investigation while also working a plain-clothed detail to stop shoplifting that the outlets are experiencing, according to a Facebook post from public information officer Fred Meabe. Police dispatch told Purtell that several stores in the outlet mall reported two men attempting to use counterfeit money.

After canvassing the area, he found one of the suspects and approached him, said Meabe. Purtell identified himself as a Jackson Police Officer and the suspect froze, dropped his bags and started running away.

Purtell ordered the suspect to stop, Meabe said. During the foot pursuit, the suspect reached into his pockets, pulled out bills and ripped them up, dropping them on the ground.

Cops:Jackson Premium Outlets targeted by shoplifting ring that stole $60K in goods

"It appeared to Det. Purtell that the suspect was attempting to destroy evidence and distance himself from the counterfeit U.S. currency," Meabe said.

After chasing the suspect for about a quarter mile through the parking lot, Purtell cornered the suspect and he was taken into custody, the announcement said. Purtell found several counterfeit $100 bills while searching him, which he was able to immediately determine were fake due to their texture, color and the fact that they all had the same serial number.

The bills were later confirmed to be counterfeit during the course of investigation, Meabe said. In total, the suspect had just over $1,000 in counterfeit bills, some of which were used to make fraudulent purchases.

What's going on in Jackson? Here's the latest happening in your town

The suspect was identified as Jeremy Hardy, 26, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, who was charged with five counts of possession of counterfeit bills, destruction of evidence, obstruction and hindering apprehension.

Story continues

Hardy was taken to Ocean County Jail, Meabe said, and the Secret Service was also advised of the counterfeiting incident. The second suspect was never located or identified.

Jenna Calderón covers breaking news and cold cases in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Before coming to the Press, she covered The Queen City for Cincinnati Magazine in Ohio. Contact her at 330-590-3903; jcalderon@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Jackson Premium Outlets hit by suspect with counterfeit bills