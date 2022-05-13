'Cop city' protesters vandalize Cumberland office

May 13—CUMBERLAND — Slogans that have animated a small but dedicated protest movement were scrawled in black paint at an office building near The Battery Atlanta Thursday: "No forest no peace," "trees not cops" and, most prominently, "stop cop city."

At least two people were arrested Thursday in a parking lot across the street from the vandalized building at 2999 Circle 75 Parkway, which houses the metro Atlanta office of general contractor Brasfield and Gorrie. Cobb police did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Atlanta City Council voted last year to lease forested property in the city's southeast, where the Atlanta Prison Farm once sat, for the construction of a new, 85-acre police training facility. The project's driver — the Atlanta Police Foundation — argued the facility was needed to replace an aging training ground and, in turn, tamp down crime, though construction is expected to take several years.

The proposal became a flashpoint for activists and community members who argued "cop city" would destroy a vast swath of urban forest.

Opposition groups have sprouted since the project was first announced, among them Stop Reeves Young. Last month, Stop Reeves Young published on its blog a news release purportedly issued by activists, which claimed "Reeves Young, a major Atlanta construction contractor, is no longer working with the Atlanta Police Foundation on the Cop City development."

But, the release continued, "the struggle continues. Brasfield & Gorrie, another large general contractor, remains with the project."

In an email, Tracey Sibley, vice president of marketing at Brasfield and Gorrie, said no company employees were hurt Thursday.

"We are working with Cobb County Police to better understand more about the incident," she wrote. "Damage was minimal to the outside of the building. We have a full-time Cobb County police officer onsite for the rest of the week and beyond as repairs are made to the building. We will work with law enforcement to implement any additional security recommendations."

Sibley confirmed Thursday Brasfield and Gorrie is working with the Atlanta Police Foundation to build the new public safety training center.

The Atlanta Police Foundation could not be reached for comment Friday afternoon.

—MDJ reporter Chart Riggall contributed to this report.