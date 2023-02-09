‘Cop City’ shooting: Damning Atlanta police video suggests officer was injured by friendly fire

Atlanta police have released body cam video of the fatal “Cop City” activist shooting which suggests that an officer was struck by friendly fire.

Protester Manuel Esteban Paez Teran was shot and killed during the incident, with authorities claiming that he was killed after opening fire on the Georgia State Patrol trooper.

A private autopsy carried out by Paez Teran’s family determined that he had been shot at least 13 times by officers.

Now newly released APD body cam videos has shown the aftermath of the 18 January shooting at the site of the planed Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, known as Cop City, in DeKalb County.

Officials say that while GSP was part of the operation to clear the site of protesters, troopers do not wear body cams.