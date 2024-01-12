Cop cleared of criminal charges in Old Bridge chase that ended in fatal crash

TRENTON - No criminal charges will be filed against a Monmouth County police sergeant who was involved in the 2022 pursuit of a stolen vehicle that crashed in Old Bridge, killing a Freehold man.

A New Jersey grand jury has voted not to file criminal charges against Marlboro Police Sgt. Gregory Arrone, according to the Office of the New Jersey Attorney General.

The decision not to file charges was reached in connection with the death of Arturo Tlapa Luna, 33, the driver whose vehicle was struck by the stolen vehicle during a Nov. 9, 2022 police pursuit. Arrone was pursuing the stolen vehicle but was not involved in the crash.

Luna's death was investigated by the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) and presented to the state grand jury in accordance with the Independent Prosecutor Directive of 2019.

The investigation included interviews of witnesses, review of photographs and video footage, and autopsy results from the State Medical Examiner. This evidence, including video of the incident, was presented to the grand jury.

Under state law, the Attorney General's Office is required to conduct investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while a defendent is in custody.

After hearing the testimony and reviewing the evidence, the grand jury concluded its deliberations Jan. 8, and voted “no bill,” meaning jurors concluded no criminal charges should be filed against Arrone.

According to the investigation, the fatal crash occurred at 2:14 a.m. near the intersection of Spring Valley Road and Route 9 South in Old Bridge, after Arrone attempted to stop a stolen Nissan Maxima while investigating attempted car thefts from a neighborhood in Marlboro.

Arrone learned the suspects were checking to see if they could open the doors of parked cars in driveways. When police officers arrived, the suspects ran back to the Maxima and fled.

The driver of the car, later identified as Samuel Villar, 20, of the Somerset section of Franklin, drove away at a high speed and was pursued by Arrone. The pursuit spanned nine miles, lasted more than seven minutes, and reached speeds of more than 100 mph.

The Office of Public Integity and Accountability's investigation revealed that during the pursuit in the early morning hours, few cars and no pedestrians were along the route of travel.

The pursuit, however, continued to a heavily traveled area of Route 9 in Old Bridge, where Villar ran a red light at a high speed and collided with another vehicle that had the right of way.

The driver of that vehicle, Luna, died from injuries in the crash and three members of Luna's family were injured.

An investigation determined the vehicle driven by Villar was stolen from New Brunswick on Oct. 23, 2022, and was used to travel to Marlboro, where the suspect allegedly attempted to burglarize cars.

On June 14, 2023, Villar pleaded guilty in Middlesex County Superior Court to aggravated manslaughter, aggravated assault while eluding, and eluding. On Dec. 4, 2023 he was sentenced to serve 12 years in New Jersey state prison, 85 percent of which must be served before parole eligibility, pursuant to the “No Early Release Act.”

