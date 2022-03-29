Cop crime 'erodes public trust,' but investigations into police are 'thorough and done right,' experts say

Mar. 29—MITCHELL — The public holds police to a higher standard.

That's the belief of Thomas Mrozla, a criminal justice instructor at the University of South Dakota.

When a cop commits a crime, it tends to chip away at the trust between officers and the citizens they serve — specifically because of a sense of standards between the role of law enforcement officers and the average citizen.

"When an officer breaks a law that we're held to the same standard, that can erode the public trust and maybe the higher standard that we apply to officers," Mrozla said. "The primary mission of police is law enforcement, and many people feel justified that they are held to the same or higher standard of the police."

After the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin in May 2020,

a Gallup poll found American confidence in the police had slipped to a record low

— with only 48% saying they have "a great deal" or "quite a lot" of trust in police.

That number, however, has since recovered.

Since December, police officers around South Dakota have been charged or convicted of various crimes. For example:

* A

Mitchell Police officer

was convicted of DUI

* The

Grant County Sheriff

was charged with DUI

* A

Davison County corrections officer

was charged with assault

* The

Wagner Police chief

was convicted of DUI

* Two

Sioux Falls Police officers

are facing charges relating to child pornography

Mrozla acknowledged that the number of police officers charged or convicted of crimes is a tough metric to track, since government agencies don't typically record statistics of that nature. He noted that the media is where the public typically learns about these incidents.

Just because media attention is drawn to an agency, he said, shouldn't necessarily be damning to a law enforcement agency.

"The important thing to keep in mind is that, while these highly publicized incidents do erode public trust and that that trust is paramount between public and police, those events are pretty quite rare in the day-to-day work of police," Mrozla said. "Those isolated incidents are important to try to make a reduction on."

Story continues

Drawing from his studies on criminal justice and research work that culminated in his co-authoring of a textbook, Policing: The Essentials, Mrozla said law enforcement agencies need to have certain internal mechanisms to help maintain public trust and nip malfeasance in the bud.

"Agencies should have policies with teeth that outline what an officer can and can't do in a situation, and that if they deviate from a policy, this is what can be expected," Mrozla said. "Research supports when agencies change their policies or make them more restrictive, it does affect officer behavior while protecting the officers as well."

Another mechanism centers around the internal affairs process, which investigates and reviews on- and off-duty incidents involving police officers.

Jim Severson, a 40-year law enforcement veteran who now serves as the interim sheriff of Douglas County, spent 25 years with the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI). Part of his job responsibilities involved investigating police officers who are accused of crimes or misconduct.

"As an officer, I've arrested cops for child abuse, theft, domestics. I don't like arresting anybody. Arresting people is not number one on my list as a cop," Severson said.

When Severson was contacted to conduct an investigation involving a police officer, he said the investigation doesn't differ much from how the DCI would investigate an everyday citizen. Mrozla added that these investigations are often officers investigating their fellow officers.

Using internal and external mechanisms, Severson said investigations into police officers examine all available evidence to determine if an officer committed any wrongdoing — whether it's a criminal violation or a policy violation.

Speaking on the internal review process, Severson said most agencies have a few options for punitive measures, if necessary.

Adding notes to an officer's personnel file is a common way to document interactions between officers and their supervisors. Severson said there doesn't have to be any policy or criminal violation to document an interaction, rather that it's used to keep track of conversations. If adding notes needs to be escalated, an official letter of reprimand can be used to document a policy violation.

If a violation is deemed severe enough, or if an officer has multiple notes or letters of reprimand, an agency or their governing body — such as a city council for a municipal agency or county commission for a county agency — can issue demotions or pay cuts.

If an officer is convicted of a crime or found responsible for a major policy violation, an officer can be outright terminated.

"You don't have a lot of options. If it's bad enough to fire someone, you fire them. If it's not then you go with one of these other options," Severson said.

Beyond termination, an agency or governing board can submit a complaint to the Law Enforcement Officers Standards Commission — a division of the Attorney General's Office that handles law enforcement licensure. A hearing would ensue that could revoke an officer's law enforcement certification, banning them entirely from law enforcement in the state.

In a scenario where criminal charges are warranted, Severson noted that decision isn't made by law enforcement.

"My job is to keep people safe and make sure things happen the way they're supposed to. If a crime does get committed, it's my job to investigate it and send it over to the state's attorney," Severson said. "It's not the decision of law enforcement to decide. When things get ruled one way or the other, it's not the officers saying this was okay or not okay, it's the attorneys."

Though a criminal conviction isn't entirely in an officer's hands, Severson said every officer he knows wouldn't risk covering for one another.

"We're gonna be as thorough as possible and to be sure it's done right. That's extremely important to every cop that I know," Severson said. "Nobody wants to be accused of impropriety. I'm not gonna lie for anybody. I don't give a damn who you are. I'm not gonna lie about another cop. It's not gonna happen."

If an arrest is warranted, Severson said he wouldn't hesitate to arrest an officer.

"If I know a cop is dirty or doing something wrong, I'm gonna be the first one to hook him up," Severson said. "He's hurting my reputation and my credibility by doing something he's gonna get arrested for."

In his 42nd year in law enforcement, Severson knows firsthand that police officers are human who make mistakes, but he won't make excuses.

"There's no question that as law enforcement, we're held to a higher standard. Recently we've had a chief and a sheriff get arrested for DUI — I'm sorry, but that's unacceptable," Severson said. "I don't necessarily feel bad for either one. And I know them both. They both know better."

Severson admits that even he has made mistakes in his roles in law enforcement — though he clarified none were mistakes of a criminal nature. He reminds himself, however, of the words of the great poet, Alexander Pope: "To err is human, to forgive divine."

In matters involving police misconduct, Severson believes South Dakota's agencies are transparent and accountable by sharing everything that needs to be shared with the public.

"Nobody wants to live in the shadow of someone else. If we're not transparent with what happened or what took place, we're living in that shadow for the rest of our career," Severson said. "I got enough stress in this job, I don't need to create more by not telling the whole story."

Mrozla pointed out that, to balance what agencies say, public court records, media reports and watchdog groups aid in helping hold law enforcement accountable.

Severson suggested anyone interested in seeing what day-to-day police work looks like should contact their local agency to see if a ride-along is available.