Cop, DPW worker credited with saving lives as fire destroys apartments in Portland

Friends and family embrace, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, at the scene of an early morning fire at Edgemont Apartments in Portland. All 22 residents at the senior apartment community made it out safely.

PORTLAND — City officials are crediting quick action by a police officer and a public works employee for saving lives as fire tore through an apartment building for seniors Friday morning.

Portland Officer Chris Walker and DPW employee Ryan Honsowitz noticed smoke coming from Edgemont Apartments on Charlotte Highway and immediately began evacuating residents, Portland City Manager Tutt Gorman said on Friday afternoon. They managed to get all 22 residents safely outside before other responders arrived, he said.

"No doubt, those two employees saved lives," Gorman said. "It if weren't for the actions of those two people, it would have been a gravely different outcome."

More than a dozen fire agencies responded to the blaze, which Walker first detected about 6:35 a.m., officials said. No injuries were reported, but the apartments appear to be a total loss, they said.

Gorman described the apartments as an assisted living center for seniors and people with disabilities. Edgemont's website describes it as "an elderly apartment community" for seniors 62 or older and disabled people over 18.

A coalition of groups were working on a long-term housing solution for the displaced residents, Gorman said. Only three residents were taken to the high school for immediate shelter, he said. Local business stepped up to provide pizza and other food, he added.

"Our local community is amazing," he said.

"There was a meeting at the Senior Center for all the residents to go and receive assistance," the Portland Area Ministerial Association announced in a Facebook post Friday. "The Red Cross, Victims Advocates and Portland Community Fund were all working together to make sure each resident got the help they needed. It appeared that most of them have family they will be able to stay with."

At this point, the association said in the post, donations of clothing or household items are not among fire victims' needs.

In a social media message Friday morning, city officials said Walker first spotted smoke and then flames coming from the apartments while he was on patrol shortly after 6:30 a.m. Honsowitz also noticed smoke and also went inside to help residents reach safety.

They managed to get everyone outside before fire crews arrived.

Portland Area Fire Authority officials could not be reached for comment on Friday.

City crews were helped by firefighters from the Delta Township, Berlin-Orange, Pewamo, Grand Ledge, Westphalia, Lyons-Muir, Ionia, Sunfield, Lake Odessa, Dewitt Township, Saranac and Clarksville fire departments.

Portland police, Michigan State Police and Ionia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

