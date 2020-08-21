Cop on DUI stop hit by own SUV when ‘impaired driver’ veers off GA road, video shows

A late-night traffic stop along I-285 in Georgia almost turned deadly when a driver veered off the road at high speed, hitting a parked police SUV so hard it knocked the officer standing beside it into a guard rail, dashcam video shows.

Officers with the Dunwoody Police Department had pulled a woman over around 2 a.m., Aug. 15 for driving 100 mph, according to the department. Officer Slade Mehas was performing a DUI investigation on the roadside, when suddenly a driver police said was intoxicated slammed into Mehas’ own vehicle.

The force from the SUV knocked Mehas to the ground, but not before pushing him into the woman, sending her tumbling over the top of the guardrail, the video shows.

Another officer at the stop can be heard radioing for help, reporting an officer down.

Mehas was injured, according to the department, but no one involved was seriously harmed.

“The danger from DUI drivers is still real today even though there are so many options available instead of getting behind the wheel impaired,” the department said in a Facebook post. “Your decision not to drink and drive may save your life or the life of others.”