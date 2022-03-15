Cop facing child porn charge after months-long investigation, Texas police say

A police officer in Texas has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography after a months-long investigation, Houston police announced.

Justin Weber was arrested and charged following a Jan. 7 tip regarding child pornography from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Houston police said in a March 15 news release.

A defense attorney for Weber, who was arrested March 15, was not listed online.

No further information regarding the investigation was provided.

Weber, 29, has been an officer with the Houston Police Department since December 2016, the release said. He was assigned to the Air Support Division.

He has been relieved of his duties, the release said.

The department’s internal affairs division is conducting an administrative investigation, the release said. The department has no further comment on the ongoing criminal investigation.

Wife turns in husband after finding video of him molesting granddaughter, GA cops say

Boy rescued from house where youth pastor made child porn, Georgia cops say

Teacher’s aide sent ‘lewd’ texts about two middle school students, Louisiana cops say