Cop Fatally Shot; Pro-Ukraine Rallies | NorCal In Brief

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — As the weekend wraps up, we've rounded up all the stories you may have missed Saturday and Sunday to prepare you for Monday.

But before we jump into the Golden State's top stories, residents should know that thousands of Californians have taken to the streets over the weekend in various communities to show support for Ukraine amid the invasion by Russian forces.

The conflict marks the first major land war on European soil in decades.

The conflict is particularly upsetting for Ukrainians in California, who are praying for friends and family, donating money and supplies and attending demonstrations.

More than 90,000 Californians have Ukrainian ancestry and make up about 15 percent of the nation's Ukrainian population, according to the 2019 American Community Survey, the New York Times reported.



From a 30-year-old Salinas police officer who was shot to death during a traffic stop to the expiration of 12 statewide emergencies except COVID-19 orders — here are some of the stories you may have missed over the weekend.

12 CA Emergencies Expire, But COVID Orders Remain

The governor will uphold a coronavirus emergency declared nearly two years ago, urging that the virus still poses a major threat.

Petaluma Police Urge Public To Avoid Area Around Collision

A roadway was blocked in Petaluma Sunday afternoon following a traffic crash.

$3 Million Worth Of Meth Disguised As Onions Seized In CA

Border officials discovered 1,200 small packages of methamphetamine masked by a shipment of onions in San Diego.

15 Rescued, 8 Injured In SF Fire

People were warned to avoid the area as firefighters worked to rescue several people from a burning building.

SF Fire Crew Seeks Owner Of Rescued Cat

San Francisco firefighters rescued a black cat that was stuck on the side of a building in the mission district on Saturday.

SF Firefighters Rescue Stranded Surfer Near Historic Cliff House

A surfer stranded in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Francisco was rescued late Saturday afternoon by firefighters.

Analysis Of Recent COVID Deaths Reinforces Care Needs: Marin Co.

Health officials said this week that a new analysis of recent COVID-19 deaths reinforces the need for renewed attention to medical care.

Central Sunset District Fire Sends Person To Burn Unit

The blaze came from a bedroom in a three-story building.

CA State Bar Says Its Public Website Removed Breached Data

The State Bar announced that is investigating a data breach of confidential attorney discipline it discovered had been posted online.

SF's Free Composting Workshop Worms Its Way Into The Community

Folks attending the workshop will learn all about compost, described by the organizers as the backbone of every healthy garden.

Police Arrest Suspects In Connection With SF Robberies

Police in San Francisco on Wednesday arrested three suspects in connection with a string of Mission District robberies.

San Leandro Launches New Mobile Chatbot App

The app will allow residents to set custom alert notifications in the area.









