Cop Fires Gun At Child Pointing Replica Pistol | IL Top News
Here are the news stories trending across Illinois on Thursday night:
Cop Fires After Child Points Replica Gun: Police
The bullet did not hit the juvenile, and both the juvenile and the officer were taken to area hospitals for observation.>>>Read More.
Pritzker Hints At Precautions Over Latest Omicron Variant
As the lives of Illinoisans appear to be getting back to normal post-pandemic, the governor is sounding the alarm over a new omicron variant.>>>Read More.
Services Set For Illinois Marine Slain In Boston
People were invited to bring flags to Martinez Funeral Home in Little Village when the young Marine's body arrived on Thursday afternoon.>>>Read More.
Gas Giveaway Expected To Snarl Traffic
In anticipation of heavy congestion from drivers looking for free gasoline Thursday morning, city officials announced changes to traffic patterns.>>>Read More.
The Patch community platform serves more than 80 communities across Illinois, in Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry and Will counties.
Get Patched In: Subscribe to free daily email, news alerts, Facebook fun and more from Patch
This article originally appeared on the Across Illinois Patch