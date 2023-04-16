Cop, gunman exchange fire in NYC’s fourth police-involved shooting in as many days

A police officer exchanged gunfire with a man on Staten Island on Sunday, with no one struck, according to cop sources.

It was the city’s fourth police-involved shooting in as many days.

The gunman was confronted by an officer on foot patrol after the suspect fired around 3:50 p.m., sources said. It was not immediately clear who the suspect’s intended target was.

A large crime scene with at least three shell casings was seen at Vanderbilt and Hillside avenues in Fox Hills.

Further details were not immediately known.

Sunday’s incident came after a stunning series of police-involved shootings within the span of just a few hours last week.

A 78-year-old Brooklyn man who answered a door knock with a gun in his hand was fatally shot by two NYPD officers Thursday afternoon.

Hours later, cops shot and wounded a man when he pointed a gun at them on the catwalk of elevated tracks by a Bronx subway station on Thursday night, according to authorities.

It turned out to be plastic, but lacked an orange tip, according to a criminal complaint.

Suspect Remie Sanchez was slapped with charges including unlawful possession or use of an imitation pistol and placed on supervised release following a court appearance, the Bronx DA’s office said Sunday.

Also Thursday, police shot a suspect who advanced toward them with a knife after stabbing a church security guard in Jamaica, Queens.

With Thomas Tracy