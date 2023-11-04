Cop impersonator trial approaches, deal possible

Nov. 3—CATLETTSBURG — A man accused of impersonating a police officer after assaulting a patron at a local bar is approaching his trial date, but his attorney said a plea deal may be arranged.

Dakota S. Gussler, 27, of Ashland, was charged under two separate indictments after his alleged actions at Tomcat Bourbon and Brew House earlier this year.

Gussler's charges include first-degree assault, impersonating a peace officer, public intoxication, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief and leaving the scene of an accident, among others.

According to previous reports, Gussler is accused of smashing a person's face into a chair and then threatening to arrest bar attendees, resulting in the first indictment.

The second indictment stems from Gussler's alleged actions while leaving the bar, as he hit a parked car off Belmont Street and Geiger Lane and then backed his car into a home before walking away from the scene, according to prior reports.

On Friday, Gussler's attorney, Michael Curtis, said Commonwealth's Attorney Rhonda Copley has been out of town, affecting the case's possible resolution ahead of trial.

Curtis requested one last pre-trial conference, which will either result in Gussler pleading guilty or determine if he will face a jury.

Boyd Circuit Judge George Davis scheduled the final conference Nov. 17.

Gussler's trial is presently set for Nov. 27.