Cop killer Markeith Loyd to have death conviction hearing this week

The long appeals process for convicted cop killer Markeith Loyd will continue this week.

An Orange County judge ordered a virtual hearing for Tuesday afternoon.

Loyd was sentenced to death for killing Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton, while he was on the run for killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon.

The judge will consider a motion that some prospective jurors were excluded because they heard about the case.

Channel 9 will monitor the court hearing and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

