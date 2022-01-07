🌱 Cop Pleads Guilty On Drug Charge + King HS Secure Response

Morning, neighbors! It's me again, Jeffrey Perkins, your host of the Houston Daily.

First, today's weather:

Sun mixing with clouds; cooler. High: 58. Low: 53.

A former Harris County Precinct 1 deputy pled guilty to conspiracy to possess and intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine. He was accused of escorting a shipment of cocaine using his patrol vehicle. (Houston Patch) Summer Moon Coffee will open a new Richmond location. (Community Impact Newspaper) C.E. King High School went into a secure protocol Thursday morning after two bullets were found in a hallway. The source of the bullets was found, and authorities determined there was no weapon and no threat. (Houston Patch) Great Wolf Lodge is set to open a new location in Greater Houston. (KHOU.com) Houston pastor Conrad Valdez gets 14 years in prison for sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl. (KTRK-TV)

Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks at Toyota Center. (7 p.m.)

Houston Symphony - Pops Concert at Jones Hall. (8 p.m.)

Mavis Staples in Concert at Galveston's Grand Opera House. (8 p.m.)

Visit Houston: "Have you checked out ‘The Dirty South’ exhibit at Contemporary Arts Museum Houston? This installation explores Southern culture, visual art, and music. The free exhibit runs through Feb. 6!" (Facebook)

Houston Health Department: "With five mega sites and dozens of smaller sites across #Houston, getting tested for #Covid19 has never been easier. Find nearby free testing sites at houstonhealth.org or by calling 832-393-4220." (Facebook)

Toy Train Show & Swap Meet (January 8)

