Cop rapes 13-year-old girl twice after contacting her on Snapchat, Florida officials say

A police officer raped a 13-year-old girl two times after contacting her on online applications, including Snapchat, according to Florida officials.

Sheridon Archer, 23, is accused of meeting the 13-year-old at her home and raping her on two separate occasions between Aug. 1 and Aug. 20 while he was on duty with the Palm Bay Police Department, according to an arrest affidavit from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Officers with the Palm Bay Police Department responded to the girl’s home on Sept. 18 after receiving reports that a police officer was “involved in an inappropriate relationship with a minor,” according to a statement from the police department.

The department identified Archer and called on the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate, the statement says. Officials with the agency arrested him on Sept. 21.

Officials say Archer used the cellphone apps MeetMe and Snapchat to communicate with the girl. He has been charged with two counts of lewd or lascivious battery on a victim 12-16 years of age, according to sheriff’s office records.

The Palm Bay Police Department terminated Archer on Sept. 21, according to the department. He had been working with the department for nine months.

Archer is being held in the Brevard County Jail, and his bond has been set at $500,000, jail records show.

He has been ordered to have no contact with the girl, her family or any child under 18, according to the arrest affidavit.

Palm Bay is about 70 miles southeast of Orlando.

