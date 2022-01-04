Cop recovering after would-be catalytic converter thief strikes him with car during escape

KEYPORT — As a wounded police sergeant recovers, borough detectives continue to look for a man who was seen in the process of stealing a catalytic converter then struggled with the officer before hitting and dragging him with a car, authorities said.

Police received a call about the theft in progress shortly before 3:30 a.m. on New Year's Eve.

Detectives in Keyport are searching for this man in the alleged attempted theft of a catalytic converter and assault of the police officer who stopped him.

The sergeant, whom the department has not otherwise identified, struggled with the man on Main Street before he escaped..

The sergeant suffered a chipped bone in his elbow, a knee injury and road rash, Police Chief Shannon Torres said.

The injured officer was treated at a local hospital and released. He is now recuperating at home, Torres said.

The suspect escaped in a light gray or silver older model four-door sedan.

Torres is urging anyone with information about the incident to contact Keyport Detective Robert Hassmiller at rhassmiller@keyportpd.org or at 732-739-5151.

Thieves around the country are capitalizing on the precious metals in the catalytic converter, whose prices have skyrocketed during the pandemic.

Torres said that Keyport detectives are contacting surrounding towns for any similar incidents that may match up with the Dec. 31, attempted theft and officer assault.

Ken Serrano covers crime, breaking news, investigations and local issues. Reach him at kserrano@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Would-be catalytic converter thief injures Keyport NJ cop with car