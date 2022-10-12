Cop sent woman’s nude photo to 19 people — including her friends, Kentucky police say

A Kentucky police officer sent a woman’s nude photo to 19 people — including some of her friends — earlier this year, authorities said.

Now Harry Seeders, 32, is charged with distribution of sexually explicit images without consent, according to court records.

Authorities said he sent an image of the woman’s exposed breasts in a group text message without her consent on March 27. She went to the Louisville Metro Police Department to report it.

Jail records show he was arrested on Monday, Oct. 10.

Seeders is an officer with Louisville Metro Police, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.

A department spokesperson told McClatchy News he was put on administration leave on Oct. 10 “due to the pending criminal charges.”

Seeders is scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Kentucky’s “revenge porn law” — which prohibits sending sexual images without consent — went into effect in 2018. A first offense is considered a misdemeanor, but all subsequent offenses are filed as felonies, according to WDRB.

Seeders faces a first-offense charge, according to court records.

This charge, though, is in addition to two domestic violence charges Seeders faces in connection to a May 23, 2021 incident.

Authorities said Seeders was involved in an argument “that turned physical.” He took a woman’s phone from her, and struck her in the mouth when she tried to get it back, according to court records.

During the argument, police say he also shoved her against a door and placed his hands around her neck. He held on for 30 seconds, then left when she said she was calling police.

The woman had photos of her injuries, police said.

Seeders was scheduled to attend a pretrial conference related to the domestic violence charges on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

The officer has also been placed on administrative leave following the fatal shooting of a 49-year-old man while on duty in 2020, WAVE3 reported. Seeders had pulled a driver over, but the driver began driving in reverse toward the officer.

Story continues

Seeders ordered the driver to stop before shooting, the outlet reported.

Deacon took video of young boys while they used the church bathroom in Florida, feds say

Former middle school teacher had thousands of videos of child porn, Missouri cops say

Deputy drove drunk in cop car, fired gun at two people, South Carolina officials say

Cop accused of appearing in online porn videos placed on leave, Connecticut police say