🌱 Cop Shooting Suspect Hospitalized + Community Helps Fire Victims

First, today's weather:

Hot with plenty of sunshine. High: 94 Low: 65.

Here are the top three stories today in Phoenix:

A suspect in the shooting of a Phoenix officer was re-hospitalized after being taken to jail on Monday. Nicholas Cowan was arrested on Apr. 17 for two counts of attempted first-degree murder after a three-day manhunt resulting in Cowan sustaining one gunshot wound. He is currently at the hospital and is being monitored. (ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix) A Phoenix family whose home was destroyed in a fire is getting help from the very community they serve. Franklin White is a peer support counselor at New Freedom helping men and women who've served time in prison. When his family's home off of 43rd and Dunlap Avenues became engulfed in flames on Apr. 22, the community began gathering funds and providing support to White and his family. Find out how you can contribute to the family's GoFundMe at the link. (FOX 10 News Phoenix) The Phoenix Police Department is working to keep community action officers amid staffing shortages across the department. Phoenix PD is down over 400 officers, however, Chief Jeri Williams is prioritizing positions that work directly with the community. Community action officers act as a liaison between community members and the police department. Due to staffing shortages, these positions were going to be cut in half but Williams insisted the positions stay on in each precinct. (Arizona's Family)

Today in Phoenix:

Meals To-Go At Alhambra Elementary School District (Phoenix) (9:00 AM)

ASBA Speed Networking (In Person) At Paradise Village Office Park (3:00 PM)

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic At Alhambra Elementary School District (Phoenix) (3:15 PM)

From my notebook:

The City of Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture is looking for an experienced public artist to work with a design team to create artistic enhancements and features for security barriers, fences, and planters at 100 W Washington St. The deadline to apply is next Friday, May 6. Learn more about this opportunity here. (Facebook)

Volunteer with the City of Phoenix this summer! City volunteers provide maps to cooling stations, hand out water, and spread #PHXSummer safety info in underserved communities, transit locations, and parks/trailheads throughout Phoenix. Get the details here. (Facebook)

The City of Phoenix Neighborhood Services Department is seeking public comments for the draft of its Annual Action Plan. Review the plan and submit your feedback now through May 7 at phoenix.gov/yourvoice. (Facebook)

— Nicole Tess Kazora

