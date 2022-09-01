Cop shooting suspect's Boyd charges delayed

Sep. 1—CATLETTSBURG — A child sexual abuse imagery case and a shoplifting rap in Boyd Circuit Court will be delayed pending the outcome of charges in Greenup County and federal court for the man accused of shooting a Flatwoods Police Officer in the neck earlier this year.

Attorneys told Judge John Vincent Thursday that the Boyd County charges will be put on pause until Jon Smithers takes a life sentence in Greenup County Circuit Court in connection with the May shooting of Officer Tommy Robinson and sees a resolution to federal charges.

Smithers, who served nearly two decades in prison for stabbing a little girl during a home invasion, is also facing domestic violence and child sexual abuse imagery charges in Greenup County as well.

In August, he was set for a plea/sentencing on the Robinson shooting, but that got scuttled due to the specter of a federal indictment.

So far, federal court records show no indictment has been handed up.

Vincent reset the cases for Jan. 19, 2023, in Boyd County Circuit Court.

