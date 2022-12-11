Cop shoots man stabbing him in the head during hostage standoff, Chicago police say

A man was shot by the police officer he attacked during a hostage standoff at a Chicago home, according to Illinois police.

Chicago police officers responded to a 911 call from a home on the 9900 block of S. Wentworth Ave., around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 10, Deputy Chief Daniel O’Connor said at a news briefing.

Inside, they found a man holding a woman at knifepoint in a bedroom.

Officers spoke with the man and he eventually let the woman go, O’Connor said. But he refused to put down his knife.

An officer fired their taser but it was “ineffective,” O’Connor said.

At that moment, he lunged at police and attacked an officer, stabbing him in the shoulder and head. The officer shot the man at least once, according to O’Connor.

Both men were taken to hospitals for treatment. The suspect was in critical condition and the officer’s condition was serious but stable, O’Connor said.

An investigation is underway.

Man stabbed 17 times after he came to kill in-laws in revenge attack, IL cops say

Woman, father found dead after her toddler answers phone call from worried co-worker

Man uses pocket knife to kill wife he said cheated, Indiana cops say. ‘I lost my mind’

Off-duty officer shoots and kills man after being ambushed at hospital, Texas cops say