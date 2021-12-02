Cop shot on Far South Side, officials say

A Chicago police officer was shot Wednesday night in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the Far South Side, according to officials.

It happened about 8:30 p.m. in the 9200 block of South Stony Island Avenue, officials said.

The wounded officer was being treated at the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to Chicago Police spokesman Tom Ahern.

“His condition is unknown,” Ahern tweeted.

The officer took a private vehicle to the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

