A cop shot a peaceful protester in the face with a rubber bullet. The city cleared him

Rosmery Izaguirre, Nicholas Nehamas
·4 min read

Fort Lauderdale Police Department Detective Eliezer Ramos did nothing wrong when he shot a peaceful protester in the face with a rubber bullet at a Black Lives Matters protest on May 31, the department announced at a news conference Thursday.

An internal affairs investigation determined it was not Ramos’ “intention” to strike the protester, LaToya Ratlieff, according to Interim Police Chief Patrick Lynn.

“To Ms. Ratlieff, we have worked together all the facts of this case for a clear understanding of what occurred,” Lynn said. “On behalf of the men and women of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, I want to express my sincerest apologies for the experience you have had with our police department.”

Ratlieff was shot as she was choking on tear gas and stumbling away from a conflict that police provoked, a Miami Herald investigation found. Ramos’ rubber bullet left Ratlieff with a broken eye socket. She needed 20 stitches to close the two-inch gash the projectile ripped into her forehead. Since then, her recovery has been long and lonely: She still gets debilitating migraines, has difficulty remembering words and sees strange flashes in her injured right eye.

The department’s weapons policy states that officers using “foam baton” rounds, like the one fired by Ramos, should aim for the head and neck “only if deadly force becomes necessary.” Ramos said he was aiming for a protester who threw a tear gas canister at officers but mistakenly hit Ratlieff instead.

Investigators ultimately exonerated him on two allegations: careless or reckless use of a firearm and unnecessary force.

“We are not surprised but still deeply disappointed that there’s absolutely no accountability,” said Evan Ross, a spokesman for Ratlieff. “We already know there were substantial issues with their investigation.”

While internal affairs investigators cleared Ramos, they did find that two other officers had violated a departmental policy against using “vulgar, obscene or offensive language” while on duty. The officers were caught on a body camera laughing and joking after shooting rubber bullets at protesters. Both men have been suspended for one day, according to records released by the department Thursday.

After a police officer shot LaToya Ratlieff in the face with a hard-packed foam rubber bullet as she stumbled away from tear gas, other protesters rushed to the aid of the bleeding woman. Fort Lauderdale Police Department protocols say officers should only aim for the head and neck if they intend to use &#x002018;deadly force.&#x002019;
The internal investigation into Ramos started off inauspiciously. In August, the department’s initial lead investigator, Sgt. Jeffrey Newman, was reassigned after he told Ratlieff that he was “sure [the shooting] was an accident” during an interview. He also said that Ramos was a “good guy,” according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

The interim chief took no questions after the news conference.

Ramos was not the only Fort Lauderdale officer whose conduct came under scrutiny that day.

Two others, Detective Zachary Baro and Officer Jamie Chatman, were found to have celebrated after shooting at protesters with rubber bullets. Baro appeared to believe — incorrectly — that his body camera was turned off. The Herald obtained the footage through a public records request.

“Are you off?” Chatman asked Baro as they stood behind a line of SWAT officers.

“Yeah, I’m on stand-by,” Baro replied.

“Did you see me f**k up those motherf****rs” Chatman crowed.

Nonetheless, Baro was exonerated on a charge of having his body camera improperly turned off, according to department records. Investigators determined that as a SWAT team leader, Baro had wide discretion to keep his body camera on or off.

A sudden spurt of violence

The May 31 George Floyd protest had been peaceful all day — until Officer Steven Pohorence shoved a kneeling young woman in the head outside a downtown parking garage as many people returned to their cars.

Dozens of protesters saw the shove and several threw water bottles at a retreating Pohorence as another officer, Krystal Smith, who is African American, berated him. Video of the incident went viral.

Pohorence was criminally charged with misdemeanor battery. He has pleaded not guilty.

LaToya Ratlieff, who was shot with a rubber bullet by police during a protest, testified before the House Oversight &amp; Reform Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties during a hearing on violence against protesters and journalists on June 29.
While Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Rick Maglione defended how his department handled the protest, the city removed him as chief in July, although he remains on the force. At the time, Mayor Dean Trantalis said Maglione’s law enforcement strategy “was not consistent with the goals of our community.” The city is currently looking for a new chief. Not until Thursday had it issued a formal apology to Ratlieff, which she has sought along with reforms to police tactics.

On Friday, Ratlieff will return for the first time to the downtown corner where she was shot last spring. Her appearance was announced earlier this week. Ratlieff plans to hold a news conference criticizing a bill moving through the Florida Legislature that would create new criminal penalties for protesters.

The bill is a top legislative priority for Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican. Supporters acknowledge it was filed in reaction to the racial justice protests that swept the nation in the summer of 2020 after Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Miami Herald investigative reporter Sarah Blaskey contributed to this report.

