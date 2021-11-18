Cop suspected in kidnapping has work history dotted with insubordination, improper conduct

Robert Vicosa had a checkered history with the Baltimore County Police Department.

Hired on Dec. 11, 2002, Vicosa was terminated on Aug. 3, 2021, after numerous reprimands, according to a summary of cases provided by the police department.

York Area Regional Police charged Vicosa Tuesday after they said he forced a woman into her home at gunpoint, held her hostage for several hours and then fled in her car, taking her cell phone, home phone and clothing with him.

Timeline: Police say missing sisters' kidnapping began with violent assault of their mom

This was one day after his estranged wife reported that he held her hostage in their Windsor Township home for more than 24 hours, violently assaulted her and took off with their two young daughters. Giana Vicosa is 7 years old and Aaminah is 6.

A search continues for Vicosa and his daughters, who police say are in "extreme danger."

Sisters Giana, left, and Aaminah Vicosa sit on pumpkins in a submitted portrait.

Vicosa is said to be in possession of multiple guns of varying sizes and power. He is believed to be traveling in a 2013 black Lexus GS350 with the Pa. tag KLJ6168. People are asked not to approach Vicosa or the car, but to call a special tipline at 800-762-8187 if either are spotted.

Baltimore County Police Department records show that an internal affairs investigation upheld allegations made on March 27, 2021, that Vicosa was sleeping on duty on at least two occasions, was insubordinate by refusing to be trained and perform required duties and displayed conduct unbecoming an officer in the department. At the officer's request, his case went before a trial board consisting of a captain, lieutenant and officer first class.

Robert Vicosa is charged with kidnapping as the search continues for his 2 daughters.

The trial board found him guilty of all four allegations on Aug. 3. He lost 20 days of leave and his employment was terminated.

It was not the first time Vicosa was disciplined by the department or brought before a trial board.

Reported Oct. 26, 2007: Then-officer Robert Brown (he later changed his name to Vicosa) failed to appear in District Court on Aug. 23, 2007. He accepted a written reprimand.

Reported June 9, 2008: Then-officer Brown failed to appear in District Court on May 6, 2008. He accepted the recommended discipline of one day loss of leave.

Reported June 10, 2019: A sergeant in Precinct 1, it was alleged that between June 2018 and July 2019 Vicosa "engaged in an ongoing course of improper conduct with three female subordinates (officers). The actions involved viewing inappropriate videos in their presence, making inappropriate remarks of a sexual nature, and leering," according to his official record. An internal affairs investigation substantiated all of the allegations. At Vicosa's request, a trial board was convened on Feb. 26, 2020 with a captain, lieutenant and sergeant. The board found him guilty of five of the six allegations and imposed a demotion of two ranks to officer and 45 days loss of leave.

Reported on March 31, 2021: Vicosa was alleged to have become insubordinate and refused to perform his duties on or about March 30, 2021. Internal affairs upheld the allegation. He requested a board trial to fight the suggested discipline of termination, but he was fired before the board convened.

Shelly Stallsmith is a trends reporter for the York Daily Record. She can be reached at mstallsmith@ydr.com or followed on Twitter at @ShelStallsmith.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Robert Vicosa Baltimore County police officer suspected in kidnapping