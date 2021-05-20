Cop suspended amid accusations of police brutality in Walmart video, NC chief says

Hayley Fowler
·3 min read

A police officer has been suspended while officials investigate a video shared on social media that appears to show him shoving and aggressively restraining five people at a Walmart in North Carolina.

The two-minute video shared on TikTok, Facebook and YouTube shows five separate interactions with a Pembroke police officer, identified as Sgt. Timothy Ryan Locklear, who is also the town’s fire chief. One version of the video posted on Facebook just before midnight Monday contains a “sensitive content” warning and has been shared more than 800 times. (Note: The linked post contains graphic language.)

It wasn’t immediately clear when the incidents occurred or who filmed them. Pembroke Police Chief Ed Locklear, Mayor Charles Cummings and Town Manager Tyler Thomas did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on Thursday.

But in a statement provided to The Robesonian and other news outlets, the chief confirmed they are were made aware of the video on Monday.

“The department has reviewed the video and the matter is currently being investigated. The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation,” the chief said, adding, “the officer has been placed on administrative suspension pending the outcome of the investigation.”

The police chief and Timothy Locklear share a last name but are not related, according to WRAL.

In the first part on the video, two women are seen sitting on a bench with the Walmart logo on the wall behind them. One of the women moves off screen with an officer. When they return, the officer appears to slam her against the wall while holding one arm behind her back.

He then puts his knee on the bench and appears to push her shoulder back while restraining her arm and shoving her against the other woman.

The video then cuts to a second scene in which two officers grab a man by his shoulders and throw him on the bench. In the next cut, another man in an orange shirt is seen flying backwards against a wall in what appears to be the same room. He gets up and is immediately shoved back down.

Similar struggles ensued with the fourth and fifth people seen in the tape. None of the videos have sound from the scene in question.

Warning: This video may contain content some viewers find disturbing.

The video was reportedly filmed at a Walmart on N.C. Highway 711 in Pembroke, about 100 miles south of Raleigh near the South Carolina border. Pembroke is home to the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina in Robeson County and has a population of just over 3,000 — more than 50% of whom are identified in U.S. Census records as American Indian or Alaska Native.

The police chief told WRAL he believes the officers were responding to shoplifting complaints when the video was taken.

“Our officers spend a good bit of time down there doing larceny calls, and more than likely, it was dealing with something about a larceny call or a trespassing call,” he said, according to the TV station.

Several people, 2 journalists arrested in Elizabeth City during Andrew Brown protests

Exploited for decades, wrongfully convicted NC brothers are ready for a fresh start

Case closed: DA ignores governor’s call for special prosecutor in Andrew Brown death

Recommended Stories

  • Washington D.C. will stop sending police for some mental health calls

    The Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia is making big changes to their department this summer. The United States Capitol is the latest place to make changes to its police department, but they are not calling it police reform. Starting in June, police officers will no longer be first responders for certain mental health calls, according to The Washington Post.

  • Delayed justice? One officer, 2 fatal shootings

    Two fatal shootings by the same police officer in a wealthy California suburb have cast a spotlight on what activists are calling a case of delayed justice and its deadly consequences. Danville Officer Andrew Hall shot the men in 2018 and 2021. (May 20)

  • Police officer sexually assaulted 19-year-old woman in bathroom, Texas cops say

    The police chief called it an “abhorrently shameful act.”

  • New York man charged for participating in Capitol riot after bragging at dentist’s office

    A New York man is now facing charges for participating in the January 6 Capitol riot in Washington DC after being overheard bragging about his involvement during an appointment at the dentist’s office. According to NBC News, a Department of Justice court document revealed that only a week after the seize, the FBI received a tip that Daniel Warmus, of Alden, New York, had confessed to breaching the U.S. Capitol building.

  • Capitol attack commission faces uphill battle in Senate after passing House

    Democrats cheered the passage of a bipartisan bill in the House to establish a commission to examine the root causes of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Still, 175 Republicans voted against the commission, and the bill now faces an uphill battle in the Senate. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joined CBSN from Capitol Hill to discuss.

  • Pittsburgh reporter AJ Ross seeks to change laws after PetSmart strangulation of toy poodle

    For the last 12 years, AJ Ross had a constant companion in her toy poodle, Kobe. “He had this playful personality and he was like my spirit animal,” Ross tells theGrio. In a job that can be demanding, Ross says that Kobe brought light into her life, especially as she traveled from city to city and spent a lot of time away from family and close friends.

  • Los Angeles sheriff to name deputies involved in shootings

    In a major reversal, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Wednesday that the names of deputies who shoot civilians will be released within 30 days of the incident, a newspaper reported. Villanueva’s policy switch comes after the Los Angeles Times found that the LA sheriff's department was an outlier among some of California’s largest law enforcement agencies, which promptly identify officers involved in shootings. Villanueva had said as recently as last month that the names would come out only after the district attorney’s office finishes its review of each shooting.

  • Ex-officers face charges in arrest of woman with dementia

    A police officer who pushed a 73-year-old Colorado woman with dementia to the ground after she left a store without paying for items worth about $14 is facing charges of using excessive force, while a second officer is accused of failing to stop or report his actions, prosecutors said Wednesday. Austin Hopp is facing charges of second-degree assault, attempting to influence a public servant and official misconduct in last year's arrest of Karen Garner in Loveland, a city about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Denver. Daria Jalali, who arrived after Garner was handcuffed, is facing charges of failing to report use of force, failing to intervene and official misconduct.

  • Wisconsin signee Braelon Allen named AP alternate football season state player of the year

    The future Badger earns a prestigious award

  • UPDATE 1-FDA recommends not using syringes from Chinese firm after safety issues with vaccine injections

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday asked healthcare providers to stop using certain syringes and needles manufactured by Chinese medical device maker Guangdong Haiou Medical Apparatus Co (HAIOU). At least one pharmacist that Reuters spoke to said the syringes had been shipped for use with the Pfizer Inc /BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine. An FDA spokesperson said the devices stopped being shipped in COVID-19 vaccination kits as of March 22.

  • Laughing Cops Charged for Violent Arrest of Woman With Dementia

    YouTubeTwo former Colorado police officers face charges after they violently arrested a 73-year-old woman with dementia last summer—and then laughed while watching gruesome body-cam footage of the incident back at the police station.Ex-Loveland Police officer Austin Hopp, 26, has been charged with second-degree assault causing serious bodily injury, attempting to influence a public servant, and official misconduct in relation to the June 26, 2020, arrest of Karen Garner, who was tackled and handcuffed for leaving a Walmart with unpaid goods.The other cop who assisted in Garner’s arrest, 27-year-old Daria Jalali, was charged with failure to report the use of force by a peace officer, failure to intervene, and first-degree official misconduct, according to online court records.Surveillance footage released last month revealed that after the arrest—in which Hopp tackled Garner to the ground and handcuffed her against his cruiser—the officers went back to the station and watched their body-cam footage of the incident as Garner sat in a cell for hours.“Ready for the pop?” Hopp said to Jalali and other officers as they gathered to watch. “What popped?” another officer asked.“I think it was her shoulder,” Hopp replied, before later adding: “I can’t believe I threw a 73-year-old on the ground.”Mollie Tibbetts’ Killer Recalled ‘Covering Her With Corn Stalks,’ Prosecutor Says in Trial OpeningWhile warrants have been issued for both officers, it was not immediately clear if they were in custody as of Wednesday morning. The charges come after the 8th Judicial District Critical Response Team completed a review of the arrest, which elicited national attention. Gordan McLaughlin, the 8th Judicial district attorney, is expected to hold a press conference about the results of the review.In April, Garner filed a federal lawsuit against the city and the officers who arrested her, claiming they broke her arm and dislocated her shoulder during an excessively violent assault.According to the lawsuit, the incident began after Garner left a Walmart without paying for $13 worth of items. While store employees had stopped her at the exit and retrieved the items, they “refused to let her pay” and she began to walk home. Hopp, however, caught up to Garner to arrest her, calling out for her to stop.When she indicated she could not understand him—which is a common side effect of dementia and sensory aphasia—Hopp “violently assaulted her by twisting her arms behind her back, throwing her to the ground and handcuffing her” while Jalali assisted, the lawsuit alleges.“In their efforts to repeatedly and needlessly injure and subdue the terrified Ms. Garner, Officers Hopp and Jalali fractured and dislocated her shoulder in addition to other injuries (scrapes to face, bloody nose, contusions to knees),” the lawsuit states, adding that a concerned citizen even stopped to question the officers’ “aggression” during the arrest.Colorado Hubby Charged With Killing Suzanne Morphew Tried to Influence FBI Agent: Docs“Despite the visible dislocation of her arm from her shoulder, and her repeated cries of pain while on scene and in the several hours she remained in their care and control that followed, neither the defendant officers nor anyone else at the Loveland Police Department sought medical care for Ms. Garner—instead keeping her in extreme pain, in handcuffs, and actively preventing her from access to medical treatment for over six hours,” the suit added.The surveillance footage from the police station showed that the officers were seemingly too preoccupied reliving the assault to help Garner.“It’s like live TV... Body-cams are my favorite thing to watch, I could watch livestream body-cams all day,” Jalali said in the footage.Jalali and Hopp resigned from the Loveland Police Department on April 30 amid an internal investigation. Another officer who was seen watching the footage at the police station also resigned.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 2022 Ford Expedition Timberline spy photos show tow hooks, skid plate

    A Ford Expedition Timberline is expected to join the lineup for 2022, slotting in alongside the recently revealed Explorer of the same name and sporting a similar set of upgrades and aesthetic cues. What might otherwise be a fairly anonymous prototype is exposed here thanks to the telltale orange recovery hooks clearly visible in the front bumper, as well as the aluminum skid plate. This is likely the same vehicle (though perhaps not the exact same prototype) that was caught by spy photographers late last year with significantly more camo.

  • Boy with autism searched ‘how to hide from police’ before disappearing, NE cops say

    “He could very well be watching us right now, laughing at us,” police said.

  • NBA playoffs 2021: Start times, odds and bracket

    Heres everything you need to know before the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs gets underway.

  • Rochester mayor's husband arrested as part of a months-long narcotics ring investigation, prosecutors say

    Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren's husband Timothy Granison has been charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and a firearm.

  • Qantas to freeze wages as it looks to cut costs

    Australia's biggest airline, Qantas, announced on Thursday fresh cost cutting initiatives, as it forecast a more than $1.5 billion dollar loss in the 2021 financial year ending in June.Qantas said it would introduce a two-year pay freeze and offer voluntary redundancies to its international cabin crew.CEO Alan Joyce also made a direct plea to the government to reopen borders by the end of the year.At the moment, Australia does not plan to open up to the rest of the world until the middle of 2022."Australians have done an amazing job keeping the lid on COVID, imagine if we were to put the same focus on the vaccine rollout. Opening up by the end of the year seems very achievable under those circumstances."Qantas' finances have, however, been helped by a boom in domestic travel and it is no longer burning through cash.The airliner said its domestic business traffic returned to 75% of its pre-pandemic level in May, versus 65% in April.Qantas forecast underlying earnings before tax and interest to be around $350 million this year.

  • Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Give Stormi a Magical Day at Disneyland

    Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott treated their daughter Stormi to a magical day at Disneyland on Tuesday. The beauty mogul shared several photos to her Instagram Story of the family having a blast at the park, which included rides on Alice in Wonderland and Mad Tea Party. Scott wrote next to photos of him and Stormi, ‘A forever ride.’

  • Europe Officially Opens To Vaccinated Tourists

    The European Union agreed on Wednesday to allow tourists who have been fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine, or those coming from a list of countries considered safe from Covid-19, back into its...

  • Bill Gates transferred another $850 million in shares to Melinda, taking total transfers since their divorce announcement to nearly $4 billion

    Bill Gates transferred 2.25 million shares of Deere & Co. stock, about 7% of his stake in the company, to Melinda French Gates last week.

  • Police: Illinois officer and suspect, 24, die in shootout

    A gunman killed one central Illinois police officer and wounded another before he was fatally shot during a shootout at an apartment complex early Wednesday, authorities said. The officers went to the complex in Champaign shortly after 3 a.m. in response to a report about a domestic disturbance and encountered the armed suspect, police said. Officer Chris Oberheim, 44, died of his wounds, the city’s police chief, Anthony Cobb, said in a statement.