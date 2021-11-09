Cop testifies man accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery had no idea if jogger was armed when he grabbed his own gun

A police officer testified Tuesday that Greg McMichael had no idea whether Ahmaud Arbery was armed when he grabbed a gun to chase him on suspicion he was involved in neighborhood break-ins.

McMichael’s son, Travis, shot Arbery after the two, along with their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, chased him down and cornered him as the unarmed 25-year-old Black man jogged through the neighborhood.

Glynn County Police Officer Jeff Brandenberry said he interviewed Greg McMichael after the shooting and that the elder McMichael had told him he’d grabbed his firearm just in case.

“I don’t take any chances,” McMichael told Brandenberry, according to a transcript of his body-camera video, adding that he didn’t know whether Arbery had a gun. “I don’t know where (Arbery) was coming from down there.”

The three are accused of nine counts each — one of malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one of false imprisonment and another count of criminal attempt to commit a felony.