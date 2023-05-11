Cop’s wife accused of bilking real estate company out of $500,000, Georgia police say

The wife of a Georgia police officer is accused of stealing a half million dollars from the real estate office she managed, state investigators say.

Brandy Clower, 39, was arrested and charged with theft by taking after she bilked more than $500,000 from Holliday Realtors in LaGrange, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Clower worked as a property manager for the business, according to its website. She also faces a charge of exploitation and intimidation of an elder person, investigators said.

LaGrange police, where Clower’s husband is a sergeant, asked the GBI to investigate on March 8 after the allegations of employee theft first surfaced, authorities said in a news release.

It’s unclear how long the alleged theft went on and if Clower is still an employee.

McClatchy News reached out to Holliday Realtors for comment on May 11 and was awaiting a response.

The police department also launched an internal investigation into Clower’s husband, but said “there is currently no evidence” that he violated any laws or departmental policies.

“The LaGrange Police Department will be awaiting the conclusion of the GBI’s investigation, at which time our own internal investigation will be closed,” according to a statement.

Clower was booked into the Troup County Jail but wasn’t listed among current inmates as of Thursday, May 11.

Authorities said the case is still under investigation and additional charges are expected.

LaGrange is about 70 miles southwest of downtown Atlanta.

