China has led a group of four major developing economies in attacking "imbalances in the negotiations" at COP25, the United Nations convention on climate change in Madrid, Spain, calling on wealthier nations to provide more funding to deal with the environmental crisis.

Nearly 200 nations in attendance are scrambling to reach agreement before the conference, which has been in session since December 2, draws to a close on Friday. The joint statement by China, Brazil, South Africa and India on Wednesday laid bare major differences in financing and carbon markets rules between the more- and less-developed countries.

"[The four] countries have already set forth climate policies and contributions reflecting our highest possible ambition, above and beyond our historical responsibilities," the signatories contended. "The time for action is now, and not next year or thereafter."

A Chinese delegate, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: "Time is running out and we need to put some pressure on the [developed] countries to try to reach some agreement."

A man in Jingshan Park takes photos of the Forbidden City while a thick haze engulfs Beijing on Monday, when the index measuring fine particle air pollution reached around 250. Photo: EPA-EFE alt=A man in Jingshan Park takes photos of the Forbidden City while a thick haze engulfs Beijing on Monday, when the index measuring fine particle air pollution reached around 250. Photo: EPA-EFE

Zhao Yingmin, who led the Chinese delegation at COP25, said on Wednesday that developed countries "should provide new, extra support based on public funds ... the strength of which shall correspond with the level of efforts of developing countries."

He added that China remained committed to rolling out a nationwide carbon markets scheme in 2020.

The tension on the negotiating tables aside, COP25 " which moved to Spain after Chile was rocked by social unrest last month " has been filled with excitement among the public as well, as teenage Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg addressed an event on Wednesday, the same day she was named Person of the Year by Time magazine.

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg Wednesday at COP25, the UN Climate Change Conference, in Madrid. Photo: United Nations Framework on Convention on Climate Change via dpa alt=Swedish activist Greta Thunberg Wednesday at COP25, the UN Climate Change Conference, in Madrid. Photo: United Nations Framework on Convention on Climate Change via dpa