COP25 summit: Expected to be cooling influence at UN climate conference, China instead lets Brazil heat up

With Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro turning a blind eye to environmental concerns, western governments initially cast their hopes on China to engage the Brazilians during the annual UN conference on climate change.

But those expectations have been dashed, as China has turned out to share more common ground with Brazil than with the West.

China has pledged to uphold the landmark Paris Agreement and create a green nation. But global environmental groups and many diplomats and negotiators at the COP25 summit in Madrid, Spain, now complain of China's acquiescence with Brazil's threat to block an agreement on a planned global carbon market scheme.

The UN climate summit is scheduled to end on Friday, but there is now at best only cautious optimism about the 195 participating nations reaching an agreement.

More pervasive is the disappointment over China's statement, issued jointly on Wednesday with Brazil, India and South Africa, that denounces "imbalances in negotiations" that the four nations contend have led to a lack of climate financing commitments from developed nations.

Together, the four accounted for 36.6 per cent of the world's total carbon dioxide emissions in 2017, according to UN statistics.

"China's influence over Brazil in the climate diplomacy will probably be discreet, but they will surely have an impact. The question is how much," Mauricio Santoro, a political scientist and professor at the State University of Rio de Janeiro, said. "I believe that [China] will probably help in amending some of the Brazilian positions."

Carlos Fuller, a negotiator from Belize, told the BBC that Brazil and China were "part of the problem", alongside Saudi Arabia and India, in the failure so far to hammer out an agreement.

Zhao Yingmin, China's vice-minister of the environment, giving a speech at the COP25 climate talks in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday. Photo: AP alt=Zhao Yingmin, China's vice-minister of the environment, giving a speech at the COP25 climate talks in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday. Photo: AP

According to a global NGO source, China acquiesced when Brazil vehemently blocked use of the term "climate urgency" during discussions over the language of the summit's concluding statement, to be issued when COP25 ends on Friday.

In response, a Chinese delegate, speaking to the South China Morning Post on condition of anonymity, said China initially wanted to see whether Brazil might relax its hardline anti-environmental position before the four-nation statement was issued.

"Brazil's stance is very strong and it has put up a very defensive approach in COP25," he said. "It is a headache even for us."

Article 6 of the Paris accord on climate change, which calls for countries to agree on how to finance climate mitigation measures " including funding provided by wealthier nations to help poorer nations reduce their carbon dioxide emissions " has been the key contentious issue at the summit.

The possibility of coordination between the two marks a change from just a year ago, when the fiery Bolsonaro was elected president in September 2018 and flirted with the idea of leaving the Paris Agreement, as US President Donald Trump had done.

Bolsonaro had also criticised his country's relations with China, the world's second largest economy, saying a month after his election win: "The Chinese are not buying in Brazil. They are buying Brazil."