COP26 climate summit 'last, best hope' to meet 1.5C target

Washington Post

The gesture between two of the world's most powerful men was notable more for what it did not include than for what it did. At the Vatican in July 1963, President John F. Kennedy and Pope Paul VI rose from their chairs and shook hands as cameras flashed and a videographer filmed.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Traditionally, Catholics like Kennedy were expected to greet the pope by kneeling, taking his right hand and