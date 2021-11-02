COP26 kicks off with big promises from world leaders — but activists aren’t sure they mean it

Time

India will reach net zero emissions by 2070, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged Monday in his speech at the opening of the COP26 U.N. climate summit, a target that climate advocates recognized as further off than is ideal but potentially transformative for the world’s third-largest emitter. The announcement—which was accompanied by four other climate-related targets, all light on detail—caught climate advocates by surprise, given that Indian officials have previously rejected global pressure to make such a commitment, saying as recently as last week that net-zero goals were not the solution to the climate crisis. A net-zero target refers to the date by which a country plans to be adding no more carbon dioxide or other greenhouse gases to the earth’s atmosphere than it sucks out of it, using carbon-absorbing plants and still-developing technologies.