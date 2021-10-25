As COP26 Nears, the Toughest Goals Are Still Out of Reach

Emma Ross-Thomas and Ewa Krukowska
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

With seven days to go until global climate talks kick off in Glasgow, the noise of announcements and initiatives is growing louder. The chances of success remain decidedly mixed.

First, the good news. Negotiators are making progress on one of the key goals of talks — setting out rules for a global carbon market which, if well designed, will help reduce global emissions. A deal won’t be done until Glasgow and it could still all go wrong, but the signals from key parties including Brazil are positive. It would be a big win for COP26, and one that experts say should be the main prize of this round of talks.

But given the scale of the climate emergency facing the planet, the U.K. hosts set much bigger ambitions for the summit. It’s those goals that are slipping out of reach. COP President Alok Sharma wants to “consign coal to history,” and has been struggling to cajole major economies into an agreement. The Group of 20 leaders meet this week in a summit that will set the tone of COP, and so far talks on coal have been bitterly difficult, with signs of backsliding compared with earlier this year.

The energy crisis — which has forced China to double down on coal — isn’t helping. Neither are the difficulties U.S. President Joe Biden faces getting his green agenda approved at home.

Read our roadmap to COP talks: from the big goals to the backroom dealsOn Monday two key barometers of COP’s success are set to be released. As a raft of countries have submitted new climate pledges in the run-up to the summit, the United Nations will publish a report setting out just how effective they will be at limiting global warming. The aim of the Paris Agreement is to keep temperature rises well below 2 degrees Celsius and preferably to 1.5 degrees.

The most recent estimate showed we’re on track for 2.7 degrees of warming — an increase that will have catastrophic consequences. Some pledges, such as Saudi Arabia’s new net-zero commitment, probably won’t move the needle much.

A separate report will gauge another crucial aspect of talks: how the rich world is doing meeting promises it made more than a decade ago to raise funds for developing countries. At the heart of COP negotiations is the issue of fairness, given that economies which industrialized first and made a fortune at the expense of the planet are now demanding that developing nations do more to cut emissions.

Developed nations set a target of $100 billion of climate finance by 2020, a goal that still hasn’t been reached. The U.S. owes the most and is the furthest behind in contributions. While the sum is nowhere enough to support the energy transition needed to get the world to net-zero by 2050, the target has taken on strong symbolic meaning and failure will cast a shadow over negotiations.

Read more: Russia Wants Sanctions Relief to Help Green Projects Along

Leaders will be forced to confront both assessments when they meet in Glasgow, Scotland on Nov. 1, with U.S. climate envoy John Kerry already playing down expectations.

With even U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, usually an optimist, saying talks will be tough, the hosts are setting their sights on smaller deals done on the sidelines to help tackle specific problems. An agreement on methane is fast gathering support — it could help buy some time for policy makers to tackle tougher decarbonization goals. A deal on deforestation is in the works, though Brazil, a key player in any move to protect forests because of the importance of the Amazon, is still missing.

Where Brazil has shown willingness to act is on global carbon-market rules, covered in Article 6 of the Paris Agreement. Failure to resolve the issue is what sunk the Madrid climate talks in 2019. While a good deal enabling countries and companies to trade high-quality offsets will help finance important green projects, setting the bar too low could actually accelerate global warming by giving buyers a license to pollute without meaningfully compensating for those emissions.

“We should be cautiously optimistic of reaching agreement on Article 6 and completing the Paris Agreement rulebook,” says Simon Henry, director of carbon market development at the International Emissions Trading Association.

Global temperatures are already 1.1°C above pre-industrial levels, meaning the gap between what’s needed and what's being done is wider than ever. In the end, whether COP26 is judged a success or not will depend on how observers choose to measure it.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kong's zero-COVID policy undermining financial hub status - industry group

    A financial industry group warned on Monday that Hong Kong's zero-COVID policy and strict quarantine requirements for international travellers threatens to undermine the city's status as a financial hub. The Asia Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (ASIFMA) said a survey of members, including some of the world's largest banks and asset managers, showed 48% were contemplating moving staff or functions away from Hong Kong due to operational challenges, which included uncertainty regarding when and how travel and quarantine restrictions will be lifted. Hong Kong has some of the most stringent travel restrictions in the world and is virtually COVID-19 free, however unlike regional rival Singapore, which is slowly re-opening its borders, the Chinese-ruled city has no public plan for opening up to international travellers.

  • I beat cancer once — now I'm choosing to reveal how

    For 28 years, I kept my breast cancer a secret. I lived in fear that my Chinese-American friends would shun me if I told them what I had endured.

  • Emerging-Market Stocks Roar Higher on Signs of Best Earnings Since 2018

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors in emerging-market stocks are finally getting rewarded, as promising signs for company earnings prompt the longest weekly rally since June.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Why Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeFor the

  • HSBC surprises with 74% rise in Q3 profit and $2 billion buyback

    HSBC Holdings reported a surprise 74% rise in third quarter profit as concerns about pandemic-related bad loan receded, allowing it to announce a share buyback of $2 billion. HSBC however said its cost projections for 2022 had increased to $32 billion from $31 billion, due to the pressures of inflation. "While we retain a cautious outlook on the external risk environment, we believe that the lows of recent quarters are behind us," Chief Executive Neil Quinn said in the results statement on Monday.

  • Big Tech companies report earnings: What to know this week

    Investors' focus this week will be on earnings results, with some of the most heavily weighted companies in the S&P 500 poised to deliver their quarterly reports.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Jan. 6 Protest Organizers Say They Participated in ‘Dozens’ of Planning Meetings With Members of Congress and White House Staff

    Two sources are communicating with House investigators and detailed a stunning series of allegations to Rolling Stone, including a promise of a “blanket pardon” from the Oval Office

  • Trump Has Weekend Freakout Over 'Horrible' Fox News Ads

    The former guy had a meltdown over his once-favorite network for running ads critical of him.

  • ATMOSPHERIC RIVER: Raw video of damage in North Bay as storm rips through the Bay Area

    Raw video of damage in North Bay as storm rips through the Bay Area

  • Afghanistan hurtling towards collapse, Sweden and Pakistan say

    Afghanistan plunged into crisis after the hardline Islamist Taliban movement drove out the Western-backed government in August triggering the abrupt end of billions of dollars in assistance to its aid-dependent economy. "The country is on the brink of collapse and that collapse is coming faster than we thought," Swedish development minister Per Olsson Fridh told Reuters in Dubai. He said economic freefall could provide an environment for terrorist groups to thrive, but that Sweden would not channel money through the Taliban, instead boosting its humanitarian contributions through Afghan civil society groups.

  • Turkish defence minister warns against alliances that harm NATO

    NATO-member Turkey's defence minister said the forming of alliances outside of NATO would harm the organisation, according to comments released on Saturday, after Greece and France agreed a defence pact last month. NATO allies Greece and France clinched a strategic military and defence cooperation pact in September, which includes an order for three French frigates worth about 3 billion euros. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said this month that the agreement will allow the two countries to come to each other's aid in the event of an external threat.

  • Moscow decries U.S. move to call Russians 'homeless' for visa purposes

    Russia on Sunday condemned a decision by the United States to add Russians seeking U.S. visas to a list of "homeless nationals" who can apply for visas in third countries. The move allowed Russians to apply for U.S. visas in Warsaw instead of their home country after the American Embassy stopped processing most visa applications in May due to Moscow's ban on employing embassy staff in Russia.

  • Calling all containers: Duluth port expands capabilities

    DULUTH – As cargo ships wait their turn to unload containers at congested coastal hubs, leaders of the country's farthest-inland port have a better idea: Ship it to Duluth. The Port of Duluth-Superior announced last week it can now handle "significantly larger" volumes of containers arriving on international vessels because of expanded permissions from the Department of Homeland Security. That ...

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell Shares Chilling Voicemail Sent To Him By Tucker Carlson Fan

    "Tucker attacks me. His fans respond with threats to kill my family. And Tucker knows exactly what he’s doing," said the California Democrat.

  • What's next after the release of Meng Wanzhou?

    Ms Meng and the two Canadian Michaels are home - but will the relations with China ever be the same?

  • Heavy rain unleashes mud, debris flows in Northern California areas burned by wildfire

    Heavy rain in Northern California unleashed mud and debris flows and shut down at least one critical highway by Sunday morning.

  • Yuge Flop: Michael Flynn Headlines Sparsely Attended Pro-Trump, Anti-Vaxx Event

    Organizers of the WeCANAct Liberty Conference told local media they were hoping for 10,000 attendees, but on the first day only around 1,000 showed up

  • Fox News anchor Chris Wallace dubs White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki 'one of the best press secretaries ever'

    During Friday's White House press briefing, Psaki had a tense exchange with Fox News' Peter Doocy over whether Biden has visited the border.

  • Russian, Chinese warships hold first joint patrols in the Pacific

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian and Chinese warships held their first joint patrols in the western Pacific Ocean over the past week, Russia's defence ministry said on Saturday, a move Japan said it was monitoring. Moscow and Beijing, which staged naval cooperation drills in the Sea of Japan earlier in October, have cultivated closer military and diplomatic ties in recent years at a time when their relations with the West have soured. The naval manoeuvres, which Russia said ran from Sunday through Saturday, have been closely watched https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/china-russia-navy-ships-jointly-sail-through-japan-strait-2021-10-19 by Japan, which said earlier in the week that a group of 10 vessels from China and Russia sailed through the Tsugaru Strait separating Japan's main island and its northern island of Hokkaido.

  • In Germany, global warming is changing more than just the climate.

    Layers of dried mud on sidewalks, concrete roads turned to gravel and time-worn stone bridges washed away.

  • Bob Woodward finds 'seven conspiratorial actions' by Trump and Bannon

    Investigative journalist Bob Woodward said his reporting shows "seven conspiratorial actions" between former President Donald Trump and Steve Bannon as part of an effort to overturn the 2020 election.